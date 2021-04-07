DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers varsity softball team put its foot on the accelerator early and kept it pinned to the floor for the first three innings, as the Lady Beavers took down Bradford 23-1 in three innings.
Sarah Henninger and Saige Weible had inside-the-park home runs — both of which were in the first inning — and Rachel Radaker drove in five on the day on three hits.
“I was really happy with what they did,” DuBois head coach Denny Nosker said. “It was our first win of the year and we faced two top notch pitchers the last couple games. (Tuesday), 2-0 against Kendall Young. It was a good ballgame to watch but unfortunately we came up on the short end. So it’s nice to see tonight and it gave me a chance to get some different girls into the lineup and they responded and hit the ball well.”
The Lady Beavers collected 14 hits in the two innings they took to the plate, scoring 14 runs in the first inning and nine more in the bottom of the second. DuBois sent 19 players to the plate in the first, as Henninger led off the game with her inside-the-park homer and Weible’s home run also brought home Bella Gregory and Kat Patton.
Weible started on the mound for the Lady Beavers and pitched two no-hit innings before Taylor Smith came in to pitch the third inning, allowing only one hit. Nosker said he was glad to have the senior duo share the mound.
“I was happy with both Saige and Taylor pitching,” Nosker said. “They’re not my main pitchers this year but they did pitch the last couple of years. I thought Saige looked good the first two innings and Taylor came in and threw strikes — which she always does. That was my plan to let them pitch. They’re both seniors and they’re going to look back on this years down the road and be glad they got to pitch a little their senior year.”
Gregory hit two doubles and Morgan Felix hit a double and triple, each coming in the first inning. Eight of the nine starters also registered a hit in the contest and all starters scored a run.
“I’m carrying a big roster and trying to keep everyone happy,” Nosker said. “I told the girls at the beginning of the year, ‘I’m going to do my best to get people in and substitute around.’ So I was glad to see we got everyone some at bats.”
Nosker said it was great to see them put it together for the win, especially with the amount of hits they were able to collect.
“We told the girls last night, we are a good hitting team,” Nosker said. “We have just been facing top notch pitchers and it kind of hasn’t shown yet. We said it’ll come and when it happens, it’s all going to happen at once.
DuBois goes to 1-2 on the season and is slated to take to the diamond next against Punxsutawney on Tuesday. Nosker said he hopes the first win is a precursor of things to come and that it can get some momentum going for their team.
“Hopefully we can take this and go with it and run into next week with Punxsy, Brookville and Warren and let it carry over,” Nosker said. “It’s a long year and we’re hoping to get in as many games as we can. Obviously we’ve lost a couple with COVID and they’ve rescheduled, so we’ll take what we can get.”
BRADFORD 1, DuBOIS 23
Score by Innings
Bradford 001 — 1
DuBois (14)9x — 23
Bradford—1
A. Angell p-1b 2011, L. Kakolewski c 2000, O. Angell 3b 2000, K. Dixon 1b-p 1000, P. Morgan lf 1000, K. Martin 2b 1000, C. Persichini ss 1100, H. Schleicher rf 1000. Totals: 12-1-1-1.
DuBois—23
Sarah Henninger c 3222, Lauren Walker ph 1111, Bella Gregory 2b 3321, Kat Patton ss 2302, Saige Weible p 2213, Morgan Pasternak cr 0000, Taylor Smith p 0100, Rachel Radaker 3b 4335, Morgan Felix 1b 4322, Janee Waxler cf 2212, Brooke Chewning lf 2212, Emma Torretti rf 3113. Totals: 26-23-14-23.
Errors: Bradford 4, DuBois 1. LOB: Bradford 2, DuBois 4. 2B: Gregory 2, Felix. 3B: Henninger. HR: Henninger, Weible.
Pitching
Bradford: A. Angell-1 IP, 10 H, 14 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; K. Dixon-1 IP, 4 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Saige Weible-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Taylor Smith-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Weible. Losing pitcher: Angell.