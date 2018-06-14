DuBOIS — Lisa LaBrasca Becker, DuBois City Treasurer, would like to remind all City of DuBois taxpayers that the 2018 Clearfield County and DuBois City Real Estate Taxes must be paid on or before July 2 by 4 p.m. to be accepted at the face amount.
The DuBois City Treasurer’s office is located in the city building at 16 West Scribner Avenue. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
