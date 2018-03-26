DuBOIS –The DuBois Area High School boys’ tennis team is hoping that the old adage of “practice makes perfect” is more than just a motivational coaching tool this season.
The Beavers lost several players from last year’s squad thanks to graduation but still return a handful with experience on the court and most are just juniors.
Topping that list are juniors Noah Knarr, Jimmy Oberlin, Corey Giles and Lucas Knarr and they’ve all put in some extra time in the off-season.
“Those guys practiced all summer and even through the winter months when we could go to indoor facilities,” DuBois head coach Jenna Kirk said. “I’ve also seen improvement from Drew (Reiter), Dave (Glass) and Blaze (Welpott).”
In all, DuBois lists 10 players on the roster this season with just two seniors, Reiter and Jake Landini, a first-year player, and a pair of freshmen in Ethan Knarr and Connor Hamby.
With no sophomores on the team, it leaves a lot of opportunities for the six juniors.
Noah Knarr, Oberlin, Giles and Lucas Knarr are the top singles’ players on the team this year and should find their way into the lineup somewhere.
While the doubles’ tandems are also a likely work in progress, Kirk is hoping that the freshmen will make an impact there at some point.
“(They’ve) been taking lessons for a few years,” Kirk said. “So, with some experience, I’m hoping for them to become regular doubles players this year.”
Unfortunately, as the case with most area teams, the weather hasn’t been terribly cooperative to the Beavers’ efforts.
“We haven’t had a lot of opportunities to practice outside,” Kirk said. “But we are looking to improve on our record from last year and I believe that this group of kids can do that if they continue to work as hard as they have been.”
While the Beavers dropped their season opener on the road against Hollidaysburg Thursday, they’ll get another chance when they travel to Brockway this afternoon.
ROSTER
Seniors: Drew Reiter, Jake Landini. Juniors: Jimmy Oberlin, Corey Giles, Noah Knarr, Lucas Knarr, Dave Glass, Blaze Welpott. Freshmen: Ethan Knarr, Connor Hamby.
