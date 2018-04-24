Girls
DuBOIS 75.5,
BRADFORD 74.5
4x800 relay - 1. DuBois (Trulee Stainbrook, Lauren Usaitis, Kyra Hoover, Julie Marchioni), 11:02.
100 hurdles - 1. Maddison King (D), 16.8; 2. Marshall (B); 3. Bashline (D).
100 dash - 1. Johnson (B), 13.0; 2. Sayers (D); 3. Burton (D).
1,600 run - 1. Bosworth (B), 6:02; 2. Horner (D); 3. Usaitis (D).
400 dash - 1. Kyra Hoover (D), 1:06.3; 2. Watkins (B); 3. Stewart (D).
4x100 relay - 1. Bradford, 52.4
300 hurdles - 1. McGriff (B), 47.6; 2. Sayers (D); 3. Marshall (B).
800 run - 1. Julie Marchioni (D), 2:30; 2. Bosworth (B); 3. Stainbrook (D).
200 dash - 1. McGriff (B), 26.2; 2. Johnson (B); 3(t). Burton (D)/Fenice (D).
3,200 run - 1. Lacy (B), 13:14; 2. Usaitis (D); 3. Horner (D).
4x400 relay - 1. Bradford, 4:25.
Shot put - 1. Crystal Clinger (D), 33-7; 2. Coffman (B); 3. Snyder (D).
Discus - 1. Crystal Clinger (D), 101-9; 2. Co. Clinger (D); 3. Baumgartner (D).
Javelin - 1. Caitlin Drahushak (D), 95-8; 2. Pompa (B); 3. Coffman (B).
Triple jump - 1. McGriff (B), 33-9; 2. Mad. King (D), 32-4 1/2; 3. Hoffer (D).
Long jump - 1. Johnson (B), 16-2 3/4; 2. Hoffer (D); 3. Sayers (D).
High jump - 1. Jerica Fischer (D), 4-10; 2. Bond (B); 3(t). Escbach (B)/Harper (D).
Pole vault - 1. Huber (B), 8-6; 2. Mar. King (D); 3. Lucas (B).
Boys
BRADFORD 96,
DuBOIS 54
4x800 relay - 1. Bradford, 9:10.
110 hurdles - 1. Ambrose (B), 15.8; 2. Phillips (B); Saunders (D).
100 dash - 1. Kenny Garvey (D), 11.5; 2. Hopson (D); 3. Pattison (B).
1,600 run - 1. Caruso (B), 4:57; 2. Mitchell (B); 3. Wells (D).
400 dash - 1. Sunafrank (B), 54.9; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Pattison (B).
4x100 relay - 1. Bradford, 45.1
300 hurdles - 1. Ambrose (B), 43.4; 2. Saunders (D); 3. Phillips (B).
800 run - 1. Andrew Boyle (D), 2:08; 2. Kraft (B); 3. Allen (B).
200 dash - 1. Kyle Hopson (D), 23.9; 2. Pattison (B); 3. Hook (D).
3,200 run - 1. Caruso (B), 10:53; 2. Mitchell (B); 3. Minard (B).
4x400 relay - 1. Bradford, 3:41.
Shot put - 1. Eakin (B), 57-0; 2. R. Whitmore (B); 3. Barnett (D).
Discus - 1. Eakin (B), 144-7; 2. Whitemore (B); 3. Mader (B).
Javelin - 1. Riley Barnett (D), 151-2; 2. Whitemore (B); 3. Whitemore (B).
Triple jump - 1. Blauser (B), 38-8 3/4; 2. Meinert (D); 3. Phillips (B).
Long jump - 1. Kyle Hopson (D), 19-9 3/4; 2. Meinert (D); 3. Kellam (B).
High jump - 1. Meinert (D), 5-10; 2. Ambrose (B); 3. Garvey (D).
Pole vault - 1. Kellam (B), 12-3; 2. Sunafrank (B); 3. Grimm (D).
