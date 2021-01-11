DuBOIS — The DuBois wrestling team opened its season Saturday against visiting Philipsburg-Osceola and showed little signs of rust despite the preseason being interrupted by a three-week layoff due to COVID-19.
The dual meet was all but decided before it began, as an undermanned Mounties squad featuring just seven competitors was forced to forfeit six of the 13 weight classes. DuBois also won four of the seven contested bouts en route to a lopsided 51-15 victory.
The teams also held a mini-five bout exhibition match following the dual as a way to get some extra mat time in the face of restarting the season after the COVID shutdown by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Most of those bouts featured wrestlers from different weight classes who didn’t meet in the official dual battling each other, which set up a strong matchups. DuBois won three of those five matchups in what amounted to a 9-9 tie team- score-wise.
“We were lucky enough to get practices in before we got shutdown there for a little bit,” said DuBois coach Ed Scott. “Guys were working out (on their own during shutdown) and told them they were going to have to find routines to do and make sure they were keeping it shape because it would be important.
“We knew we’d get back for this week and have to go right away. They responded well for all the hurdles we have to get over right now because of COVID and having to wear the masks (wrestle) and everything. They went out and performed and we have to applaud them for that effort today.
“I can see with the masks it looks like it’s hard to breath in the matches. In the wrestling room, you really don’t see it but watching actual matches in a dual meet, you can how difficult it looks. They’re not happy about wearing the masks, but I told them we’re going to fight the battles we should fight and that’s one where the school has a policy, and we’re going to follow the policy.”
The dual had a traditional start at 106 pounds, with DuBois getting a pair of forfeits from sophomores Aubree Donahue (106) and Kameron Knisely (113). Those were the first varsity wins for both Beavers.
Philipsburg countered with a fall from Nick Coudriet at 120.
Coudriet scored the opening takedown on DuBois’ Kam Stevenson and scored a set of backpoints at the end of the period to lead 5-0 after one. Coudriet chose bottom in the second and wasted little time reversing Stevenson to his back, pinning the Beaver 15 seconds into the period to make it 12-6 overall.
DuBois then rattled off six straight wins to seize control of the match.
That run started with back-to-back wins by Brendan Orr and Cadin Delaney at 126 and 132, respectively.
Orr, the lone returning District 9 champ in DuBois’ lineup, found the going tough against P-O freshman Marcus Gable.
Orr opened the scoring with a first-period takedown, but Gable pulled even early in the second when he turned the Beaver on his back from the top position. Orr quickly worked free for an escape, then fought off a late takedown attempt by Gable to lead 3-2 entering the third.
Gable chose down in the final period and struggled to get out but eventually managed to near the midway point to even things at 3-3. However, it was Orr who came up with the big move in the closing moments, taking gable to his back for a four-point move to come away with a 7-3 victory.
Delaney’s match also was decided in the final 40 seconds at 132.
After a scoreless first period, Delaney grabbed control in the second from the top position when tilted P-O’s Ben Gustkey for three backpoints. However, Gustkey was able to battle free for an escape in the final seconds of the period to make it 3-1.
Delaney chose bottom in the third and quickly reversed Gustkey, only to have the Mountie return the favor to make it 5-3 with 1:15 remaining. Gustkey wasn’t able to turn the Beaver, though, as Delaney escaped with 36 seconds remaining. He then took down Gustkey to seal an 8-3 victory.
DuBois then got forfeits from returning state medalist Chandler Ho (138) and Austin Mitchell (145), while senior Jake Krause scored a takedown with six seconds remaining to pull out a 3-1 win vs. P-O’s Luke Hughes at 152.
“This is Jake’s third year on the team, and he comes in every day and works hard and has himself a starting spot this year,” said Scott. “We’re super excited he was able to pull that win out at the end.”
Ryan Gildersleeve’s forfeit win at 160 put the Beavers up 39-6 before the Mounties got back on the board with a pair of wins by returning state medalists Hunter Weitoish (172) and Parker Moore (215) around a forfeit win by returning state qualifier Garrett Starr (189) of DuBois.
Weitoish wrestled Beaver Ryan White, who put up a fight early on as Weitoish led just 2-0 after one period. However, it was all Weitoish from there. The Mountie scored a takedown, reversal and two sets of backpoints in the second to build a 10-3 lead before securing an 18-3 technical fall (in 5:25) in the third with a reversal and two more sets of nearfall points.
After Starr’s forfeit win, Moore’s bout at 215 against DuBois freshman Zack Gallagher followed a similar path.
Gallagher actually open the scoring with a takedown against Moore, who placed sixth at the old 195 at Class AA states a year ago. However, Moore countered with an escape and takedown of his own to lead 3-2 after two minutes.
Gallagher chose bottom in the second and escaped to even things up, only to have Moore take him down near the midway point of the period. Moore chose to let Gallagher up, and the Beaver promptly notched a takedown of his own to take a 6-5 lead.
Moore then battled for an escape before taking down the Beaver with 18 seconds on the clock to regain the lead, 8-6, after two periods. The third proved to be all Moore though.
He escaped seven seconds in before taking down Gallagher four times — scoring backpoints twice on those moves — to come away with a lopsided 23-9 major decision in a bout that was close through four minutes.
DuBois freshman Ja’Reese Stowe then closed out the match by pinning P-O junior Kazmera Evans in 39 seconds for his first varsity win.
In the exhibition match — which don’t count as official varsity wins/loses — DuBois got off to a winning start as freshman Davey Aughenbaugh used a second-period escape and takedown to beat Gable, 3-0.
Philipsburg’s Gustkey then pinned DuBois sophomore Abby Klaiber, who gave a strong effort. Gustkey led 4-0 when he pinned Klaiber just before the second-period buzzer.
The teams continued to trade wins from there.
DuBois’ Mitchell blanked Hughes, 6-0, scoring all his points in the second period, while Weitoish made a third-period reversal stand up in a hard-fought 2-1 win vs Gildersleeve. The Beaver escaped late in the third but couldn’t get the takedown needed to upset the returning state medalist.
Things then wrapped up with a showdown between Moore and Starr, who was giving up some weight in the battle of wrestlers who competed in Hershey last year.
Starr grabbed the lead on a first-period takedown, only to see Moore escape. Starr then fought off a takedown attempt by the Mountie, but injured his ankle in the process. The Beaver used all his injury time but continued.
The two traded escapes in the final two periods, with Starr’s escape in the third ultimately giving him a 3-2 victory.
DuBois (1-0) is back in action Thursday at Williamsport.
DuBOIS 51,
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 15
106—Aubree Donahue (D) won by forfeit. (0-6)
113—Kameron Knisely (D) won by forfeit. (0-12)
120—Nick Coudriet (PO) pinned Kam Stevenson, 3:15. (6-12)
126—Brendan Orr (D) dec. Marcus Gable, 7-3. (6-15)
132—Cadin Delaney (D) dec. Ben Gustkey, 8-3. (6-18)
138—Chandler Ho (D) won by forfeit. (6-24)
145—Austin Mitchell (D) won by forfeit. (6-30)
152—Jake Krause (D) dec. Luke Hughes, 3-1. (6-33)
160—Ryan Gildersleeve (D) won by forfeit. (6-39)
172—Hunter Weitoish (PO) tech fall Ryan White, 18-3 (5:25). (11-39)
189—Garrett Starr (D) (D) won by forfeit. (11-45)
215—Parker Moore (PO) maj. dec. Zack Gallagher, 23-9. (15-45
285—Ja’Reese Stowe (D) pinned Kazmera Evans, 0:39. (15-51)