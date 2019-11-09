DuBOIS — Football is the sport of choice for kids of all ages every fall, and kids in the DuBois and surrounding areas had a new choice when it came to hitting the gridiron this year as the DuBois Youth “NFL” Flag Football League recently wrapped up its inaugural season.
The league, sanctioned through NFL FLAG powered by USA Football, was run through the Oklahoma Tigers Football Association at Spider Lake and is for boys and girls ages 7-13. NFL FLAG is a program of NFL Play Football, a year-round initiative celebrating youth and high school football to shape the experience, advocate safety, promote football values and connect football communities.
Players receive reversible NFL jerseys to wear during games. The DuBois League debuted this year with 38 kids that were broken up into four teams two varsity and two junior varsity.
The varsity players on the White Team were Will Cuba, Jarod Coffey, Wes Clyde, Foster Rooney, Hayden George, JT Huges, Issac Dennison, Brady Glass, Evan Burton and Jack Statler, while the Black Team consisted of Ayden Walker, Ace Johnson, Jared Miles, Colton Delarme, Jackson McCall, Derek Pannette, Caden Delarme, Ira Colberg and Connor Delarme.
The junior varsity players were Jacob Alberts, Lennon Bigelow, Casen Clark, Cameron Delarme, Clayton Delarme, Owen Dennison, Xavier Deshong, Jace Frantz, Reese Glass, Callen Krieg, Drew London, Bryson Maicki, Brody Martin, Jesse Moose, Cooper Rake, Adam Shaffer, Taven Spratt, Emery Tekely and Anthony Williams.
The DuBois league is already thinking about year No. 2 next fall and hopes to expand in both the number of youth involved, as well as the number of teams. League organizers said some area towns have already contacted them about the league and shown interest.
The league charged a $15 registration fee this past year. Year No. 2 will begin in early August and run through October of 2020. The league also is looking for coaches and referees. All coaches must have Act 34 clearances.
People interested in the league can find information on the league’s Facebook page.