LIMESTONE TWP. – A 41-year-old Corsica man is facing driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges following a traffic stop on March 5 along Route 66 in Limestone Township.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Bret Edward Hockenberry was also charged with one count each of disregarding traffic lanes, failing to keep right, failing to drive at a safe speed, failing to obey a traffic control device, careless driving, reckless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.
While patrolling along Route 66 at approximately 3 a.m., police said Hockenberry’s southbound Nissan Versa was observed crossing the fog lines twice and traveling 57 mph in a 45 mph zone. The vehicle was also seen weaving within its lane and crossing the center lines. A traffic stop was conducted near Olean Trail.
During the stop, Hockenberry explained he was taking his passenger home because she was intoxicated, police said. He also had glassy, bloodshot eyes, and a faint odor of alcohol was detected coming from the vehicle.
Hockenberry allegedly admitted to having one alcoholic drink.
According to reports, Hockenberry showed signs of impairment while completing field sobriety tests, and a portable breath test indicated a positive result for alcohol. He was then taken into custody and transported to the state police barracks for a legal breath test. Results of that test indicated that he had a blood alcohol content of 0.083 percent.
Charges were filed March 11 by state police Trooper Ryan Drayer with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.