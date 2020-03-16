HAWTHORN – A 51-year-old Summerville woman was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance following an incident on Dec. 27, 2019 in Hawthorn.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Lisa A. Battaglia was charged with one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana, and using or possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, police responded to a home along Chestnut Street at approximately 5:40 p.m. for a report of an unknown woman parked in the driveway.
At the scene, New Bethlehem Police officers spoke with the driver, identified as Battaglia, who they said appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.
Battaglia had been observed turning her headlights on and off and reportedly told officers that she believed a naked woman was hiding under her vehicle.
The property owners said Battaglia had pulled into their driveway without permission and repeatedly gotten in and out of her vehicle.
During a search, a small amount of suspected marijuana and a pipe with residue were allegedly discovered in the vehicle.
Police said Battaglia was unable to perform field sobriety tests successfully, and she was transported to Clarion Hospital. Test results indicated the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine in her blood.
Charges were filed March 11 Cwith District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.