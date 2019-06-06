When the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up the fifth-year option on linebacker Bud Dupree’s contract in April 2018, they had 11 months to change their mind.
The $9.232 million value of that option represented life-changing money for Dupree, essentially doubling his career earnings as long as he remained on the roster by the start of the 2019 NFL calendar year.
When the option became guaranteed on March 13, Dupree didn’t exactly breathe a heavy sigh of relief, probably because he was unaware that until that date, the Steelers could have rescinded it.
At least that is what Dupree said Thursday after the Steelers’ final organized team activity session.
“Can you take it back?” Dupree asked a reporter.
Told that the option afforded to first-round draft picks was only guaranteed against injury prior to March 13, as was the case with linebacker Ryan Shazier in 2018, Dupree professed innocence.
“I never had no thoughts of (them) taking it back,” Dupree said. “All the conversations I had with everybody – the coaches on the staff, the GM – we never had a conversation on why they would take it back, or (if there was) a disappointment or anything in that nature.
“Once they told me they picked it up going into my fourth year, I just knew it was for the long haul.”
Dupree, though, didn’t have the type of season in 2018 that justified an automatic $9.232 million outlay by the Steelers. In his second full season as a starter, Dupree’s sacks dropped from 6 to 5.5, which ranked tied for No. 64 among all NFL defensive players. But, despite playing at right outside linebacker for the first time in his career, his quarterback hits increased from seven to 13, and Dupree set a career high with 3 passes defensed.
“I like Bud,” defensive coordinator Keith Butler said during the NFL Draft. “Everyone is questioning Bud, but I think Bud is going to be a good football player. There is some minute stuff that we need to correct on him.”
With that refinement – and some better luck – Dupree believes he can join left outside linebacker T.J. Watt with a double-digits sacks total on his resume. In his second NFL season, Watt led the Steelers and tied for seventh in the NFL with 13 sacks.
From his film study, Dupree estimates he was denied six sacks last season – four on holding calls that his pass rush initiated, and near misses against the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals.
“The plays were definitely there,” Dupree said. “I’ve just got to finish them. … Things like that happen, and I have to get over it.”
A familiarity playing on the right side of the Steelers’ 3-4 alignment could benefit Dupree this season. Dating back to his college days at Kentucky, Dupree said he primarily lined up on the left side until the coach staff had him switch places with Watt.
“At Kentucky, I swapped a little bit, but my go-to side was on the left,” Dupree said. “Now, if I go on the other side, it feels foreign. It’s good for both of us.”