BROOKVILLE — Rep. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson/Indiana) announced today that 23 volunteer fire and ambulance companies throughout Jefferson and Indiana counties have qualified to receive approximately $267,978 from a grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
“Our volunteer fire and ambulance companies face numerous challenges in protecting life and property in our communities,” Dush said. “They also must invest a large amount of their time raising funds to ensure they can continue their mission. That’s why I am grateful this flexible grant program exists so that our emergency responders can apply these funds to best meet their local needs.”
Following is a list of local fire and ambulance companies and the amount of their grant awards:
Jefferson County
- Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company, $12,467.
- Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, $12,331.
- Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, $11,509.
- Central Fire Department, $12,467.
- Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, $11,509.
- Friendship Hose Company No. 1, $11,783.
- Jefferson County EMS, $9,192.
- Lindsey Fire Company, $13,152.
- McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company, $12,741.
- Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Company, $11,646.
- Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company, $11,646.
- Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Company, $12,467.
- Reynoldsville Ambulance Service, $9,192.
- Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company, $11,509.
- Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, $11,646.
- Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association, $11,509.
- Sykesville Volunteer Fire Company, $13,563.
- Sykesville Ambulance Service, $8,734.
Indiana County
- Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Company, $11,509.
- Commodore Volunteer Fire Department, $12,057.
- Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, $11,509.
- Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department, $12,194.
- Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company, $11,646.