DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early, then some snow showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.