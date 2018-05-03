BROOKVILLE — Rep. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson/Indiana) announced Thursday that approximately $30,327 in food service equipment grants has been awarded to two elementary schools in the 66th Legislative District.
Dush confirmed that W. A. McCreery Elementary School and Rayne Elementary School (both located in the Marion Center Area School District) will each receive $15,163.50 for the purchase and installation of a combi oven. A combi oven is an oven with three functions: convection, steam and combination cooking.
“Most of us take for granted that we can put three square meals on our tables each day, but it is not that easy for everyone,” Dush said. “Installing these state-of-the-art combination ovens will further ensure that our children have access to the quality, nutritious food they need to grow and excel.”
The grants come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, and are distributed through the state Department of Education using a competitive selection process. Priority is given to high-need schools where 50 percent or more of students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Criteria is also taken into account to include schools in underserved areas and the age of existing food service equipment.
A total of 39 Pennsylvania schools received $727,463 in funding under the 2017 program, which seeks to improve food safety, expand student access to food and help purchase equipment to prepare better offerings that meet updated meal patterns.
The 66th Legislative District includes Jefferson County and the Indiana County communities of Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Green, Montgomery, North Mahoning, Rayne, South Mahoning and West Mahoning townships and Cherry Tree, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville and Smicksburg boroughs.
