BROOKVILLE — Rep. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson/Indiana) announced his upcoming satellite office and veterans assistance hours for September 2019.
Satellite office hours are available — by appointment only — on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Rayne Township Municipal Building, located at 140 Tanoma Road. Appointments can be made by calling the Punxsutawney office at 814-938-4225 and must be scheduled no later than Monday, Sept. 30.
District office staff will also be available on Monday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Foundry in Reynoldsville, located at 45 W. Main St. Walk-ins are welcomed. Services offered by Dush’s district offices include:
Property Tax/Rent Rebate applications and assistance.
Driver’s license and vehicle registration applications and renewals.
Assistance with PennDOT paperwork.
PACE and PACENET applications for senior citizens.
Referrals to agencies to resolve state-related matters.
Unclaimed property recovery.
Information about legislation and new laws.
In addition, Dush has teamed up with the American Legion to offer monthly veterans assistance hours. This service will be offered on Friday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Punxsutawney district office, 109 Indiana St., Suite 3. Appointments can also be made by calling)814) 938-4225 and walk-ins are welcomed between appointments. Some of the services that can be provided to veterans and their dependents through this monthly outreach include assistance with compensation, pension, death benefits, education and health care, as well as any issues pertaining to veterans benefits. Veterans do not need to be a member of any service organization in order to participate. Veterans and their families are also reminded that the Jefferson and Indiana County Veterans Assistance offices are available Monday through Friday to provide these services and assist with state and county benefits for our area veterans. The 66th Legislative District includes all of Jefferson County and the Indiana County communities of Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Green, Montgomery, North Mahoning, Rayne, South Mahoning and West Mahoning townships and Cherry Tree, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville and Smicksburg boroughs.