BROOKVILLE — Rep. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson/Indiana) on Tuesday announced the Reynoldsville Foundry Senior Center has been awarded a grant totaling $30,000 from the state Department of Aging’s Senior Community Center Grants Program.
Supported by state lottery funds, the grant funding will be used to replace some flooring and ceiling panels, and for service marketing purposes.
“Our senior centers do great work and I am thrilled to see Reynoldsville Foundry Senior Center receive this much-needed support to continue offering meals, activities and many other opportunities for local seniors to socialize with their friends and loved ones,” Dush said. “As a member of the House Aging and Older Adult Services Committee, I was pleased to support the center’s grant application and encourage more area seniors to take advantage of this outstanding community asset.”
Grants totaling $2 million were awarded to 41 senior centers statewide. The grants will be used to modernize, encourage technology improvements, expand innovative programming and better meet the needs of current and future participants.
For the latest state government updates, visit RepDush.com and Facebook.com/RepDush.
