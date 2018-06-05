HARRISBURG — State Rep. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson/Indiana) commended the Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC) for honoring its pledge to issue a company-specific breakdown of actual rate reductions following the commission’s May 17 executive order requiring 17 major electric, natural gas, and water and wastewater utilities to return $320 million per year to consumers.
The rate reductions can be found at http://www.puc.pa.gov/pcdocs/1567184.pdf.
The PUC’s recent actions came in response to a letter sent by Dush and 14 other House Republicans, urging them to decrease energy costs for consumers due to the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The rate reductions are a direct result of the decrease in federal corporate tax rates and other tax changes signed into law by President Donald Trump last year, which lowered the tax liability for many utility companies.
“On March 22, myself and more than a dozen other House members, several of them Common Sense Caucus members, sent a letter inquiring why the PUC had not yet lowered utility rates when 39 other states had already done so in response to the Trump tax cuts,” confirmed Dush. “This rate reduction announcement is a major victory for Commonwealth taxpayers, with the greatest benefit being for the working poor and those on fixed incomes. They can now see for themselves we are getting people in state government who are finally breaking with the norm by returning real money in the form of things like substantially reduced energy costs, rather than extracting more income from their family budgets through higher taxes and excessive spending.”
