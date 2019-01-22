HARRISBURG — Rep. Cris Dush (R-Brookville) has been selected to serve on the powerful state House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, a move that will ensure residents from the 66th Legislative District will have a larger voice in protecting regional energy producers and thousands of family-sustaining jobs from overreaching state and federal regulations.
“One of our region’s most important competitive advantages is an abundant supply of safe, clean and reliable energy,” Dush said. “As a member of the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, I am greatly looking forward to exposing and fighting against the ‘Gotcha Dynamic’ of fault finding where unelected bureaucrats are ‘going after the last molecule’ to justify their jobs by increasing the amount of problematic, job-crushing regulations. In the bigger picture, the Legislature can no longer allow any level of government to impose a one-size-fits-all regulatory approach that will significantly drive up energy costs for consumers or otherwise short circuit our recovering economy, while protecting land-owner rights.”
The House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee is responsible for legislative oversight of environmental laws and regulations administered by both the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). More specifically, the committee addresses issues involving conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas drilling and development; environmental permitting; coal mining, both underground and surface mining; and stopping the governor’s most recent attempts to tax Pennsylvania’s overregulated energy producers out of business.
“As a one-time state park ranger and lover of the beautiful scenery and waterways of our area, I’m equally committed to ensuring we conserve and preserve (in other words, be good stewards of) the natural beauty and resources with which God has blessed the people of this Commonwealth,” Dush said.
Dush, who was sworn in earlier this month for his third term representing the people of the 66th District, was also appointed to the House Urban Affairs committee, and will return to serve on the Labor and Industry, and State Government committees during the 2019-20 Legislative Session.
