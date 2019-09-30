BROOKVILLE — Rep. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson/Indiana) invites residents of the 66th Legislative District to attend one of his upcoming town hall meetings.
“Town hall meetings are an effective way for me and my team to stay in touch and gather input from the people who hired me to be their voice both at home and in Harrisburg,” Dush said. “Come on out and discuss the issues that are going on at the local level and throughout our state, ask questions, share ideas and leave with answers!”
All town hall meetings will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Dates and locations are as follows:
Brookville
- Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Heritage House, 4 Sylvania St., Brookville.
Brockway
- Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Brockwayville Depot Center, 425 Alexander St., Brockway
Marion Center
- Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Marion Center High School Auditorium, 22810 Pennsylvania 403, Marion Center
Punxsutawney
- Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Punxsutawney Community Center, 220 North Jefferson St., Punxsutawney
There is no cost to attend these meetings and no advance registration is required.