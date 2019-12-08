A busy weekend of high school wrestling action saw St. Marys host its annual kickoff tournament, while Ridgway and Redbank Valley made their annual trip the Hickory Invitational to open the season.
St. Marys crowned three champs and had 12 wrestlers place in the Top 6 in their own gym en route to a second-place finish in the team standings behind District District 6 power Bellefonte, 229-170.
The Dutch got titles from Gregory Tettis (145), Jeremy Garthwaite (195) and Alex Lukaschunis (220), while Tanner Quackenbush (106), Isaac Dellaquila (120), Waylon Wehler (182) and Colton Swanson (285) reached the finals before finishing second.
All three of the Dutchmen’s title wins came against Bellefonte wrestlers, while Quackenbush, Dellaquila and Wehler all lost head-to-head finals against Bellefonte foes. Wehler falling 11-1 to returning state qualifier Ethan Rossman.
St. Marys also got third-place finishes from Connor Gausman (126), John Wittman (160) and Raivis Bobby), with Kaden Snelick placing fourth at 152.
Isaac marche added a fifth-place finish at 138, while Lane Dellaquila was sixth at 132. Dellaquila’s finish is a little deceiving, as he was forced to forfeit two bouts to girls in the tournament.
Being an Elk County Catholic student, Dellaquila must abide by a 2014 rule adopted by all Catholic high schools in Pennsylvania that states boys cannot compete against girls in contact sports.
Up in Hickory, Redbank Valley put together a strong showing, capturing one title while putting 11 wrestlers on the podium to finish third as a team with 193.5 points. Latrobe (227) came away with the team crown, while Port Allegany was second (206). Ridgway was 17th with 55 points.
Ethan Wiant went 4-0 to claim Redbank’s lone individual crown at 145 pounds. He was joined as a finalist by teammate Aiden Gardner (3-1), who wound up second at 195. Gardner was pinned in the finals by Ellwood City’s Austin Walley, who placed fourth at states last year.
A trio of Bulldogs — Cole Bish (106, 4-1), Ridge Cook (113, 4-1) and Kris Shaffer (138, 4-1) — finished third at their respective weights, while Trenten Rupp (126, 3-2), Coltin Bartley (170, 5-2) and Hudson Martz (182, 4-2) were all fifth.
Carsen Rupp (3-3) added a sixth place at heavyweight, while Gage Snyder (4-3) was eighth at 152.
Ridgway had three wrestlers place in the Top 8, led by senior Jake Wickett who was third at 152. Wickett went 4-1 with his loss (8-0) coming to Sharon’s Sully Allen, the eventual runner-up.
Teammates Tyler Merritt (138, 4-2) and Jake Kunselman (285, 5-2) each collected seventh-place finishes.
All three schools are back in action Tuesday.
St. Marys hosts Punxsutawney, while Ridgway entertains Brockway. Redbank Valley travels to Warren.