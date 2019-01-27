ST. MARYS — 3-1, 1-8, 2-0.
Those are the streaks put together by the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen basketball team so far this year, and for head coach Shad Boschert, the only one that matters is that last one.
Friday night in a rematch against Brookville, the Dutch won their second game in a row with a 50-43 win at the Dutch Oven. The finished off the Raiders with a game-ending 12-5 run, avenging a 48-26 loss at Brookville back on Dec. 21.
That puts the Dutch at 6-9 with two strong efforts against hot teams, the 10-4 Rams last Wednesday and the now 11-5 Raiders, who had their eight-game winning streak snapped.
“We kind of hit the reset button after the West Branch loss (49-38 Jan. 17) and picked the intensity up in some practices,” Boschert said. “It was nice to string some practices together, because we couldn’t (because of the schedule) and it was nice to be able to get after it for a few days helped. We’re a young team with a lot of sophomores out there and as the season goes on, they’re starting to get some confidence.”
Sophomore Mitchell Reiter and junior Cahil Parrish each scored 14 points, Reiter scoring nine points in the fourth quarter.
“I thought Mitch was showing some confidence and was attacking and we got some energy off the bench,” Boschert said.
The Raiders got 14 points from Jack Krug and 11 from Aaron Park. Krug’s basket at the 5:11 mark of the second quarter gave the visitors an 18-13 lead, but St. Marys held them without a field goal until Jace Miner’s basket with 3:29 left in the third quarter. The Dutch had built their biggest lead to 29-20 on a Reiter free throw at the 4:13 mark before the Raiders pressed their way back into the game.
Krug’s basket tied it at 29-29 and then Logan Byerly’s three-point play late in the third tied it at 32-32 going into the fourth quarter.
“It’s one of those things that when were losing games, we kept telling the guys if you get down and make a run and you’re still down 1 or 2, it’s hard to play from behind,” Boschert said. “That’s something we talked about lately. We don’t want to get in a hole and when we get ahead, it’s the same thing, keep the pressure and energy going. They made a run, hit some shots with some steals.
“We panicked a little bit, but were up still one or two and that took a lot of energy out of Brookville. The guys got to see what it was like to play on the other side of things. It’s definitely easier to win games like that.”
But the Dutch still had to grind out a winning finish. Nick Catalone’s three-point play with 3:04 left, put St. Marys up for good at 41-38 to start its game-ending run. Parrish put the Dutch up 46-40 with his basket at the 1:03 mark and after Park’s three-point play got it to 46-43 with 29.3 seconds left, Parrish essentially put the game away by going 3-for-4 from the line to put the Dutch up 49-43 with 17.3 seconds remaining.
While not as rough of a night from the field as the Dutch suffered in Brookville, the Raiders were 15-for-44 (34 percent) from the field. The Dutch were nearly the opposite at 47.5 percent (19-for-40).
“We knew we were going to be better tonight. I think we shot 16 percent (actually 18 percent, 8-for-45),” Boschert said. “I was confident we were going to shoot better. It was a matter of how much energy we brought.”
Both teams play on the road for their next game, the Raiders at Oil City Tuesday and St. Marys at Bradford Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.