ST. MARYS — Connor Bressler and Alex Vollmer combined on a six-hitter while Garrett Bauer drove in all three runs as St. Marys beat the visiting Brookville Raiders baseball team 3-1 at Berwind Park Wednesday.
Bauer singled in two runs with two outs to give the Dutch the lead in the third inning and his two-out single drove in the Dutch’s third run in the fifth.
Bressler pitched into the seventh inning before running out of pitches with two outs. He wound up striking out seven and walking one before being relieved by Vollmer.
The Raiders rallied in their final at-bat. With two outs after Owen Caylor’s leadoff single, Carter Kessler reached on an infield error before Jace Miner singled in pinch-runner Dylan Tollini with Kessler advancing to third.
With Chase Palmer at the plate, Kessler tried to score on a wild pitch but was out on the attempt, ending the game.
Hunter Geer, who doubled and singled at the plate, threw the first five innings for the Raiders and took the loss, giving up seven hits while striking out five and walking none. The first two Dutch runs were unearned, scoring after two Raiders errors to start the third.
Brookville (2-2) hosts Punxsutawney today at 4:30 p.m. St. Marys plays Elizabeth Forward tonight at Showers Field in DuBois starting at 7 p.m.