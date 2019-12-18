I’ve seen a wide-range of sports this week while covering our area teams, going from swimming on Monday to wrestling on Tuesday and then gymnastics on Wednesday.
Tonight, it’s back to mat as I head north to watch the St. Marys wrestling team play host to Ridgway. Like a lot of other programs, low numbers have caught up to Ridgway in recent years.
There was a time when I first started here in 2006 that Ridgway vs. St. Marys was one of the most anticipated matchups on the mat given the schools’ success and the fact they were in different classifications come the postseason.
One of the most memorable matchups I recall covering came back in the 2007-08 season (Dec. 11, 2007 to be exact) with the two programs were among the best in the district. In fact, both won their respective District 9 Team Tournament titles come February of that season.
The match is one I believe I’ve talked about in the past, but certainly is worth reminiscing about again if I have given the past big names involved in a match that came down to the final bout.
Ridgway came into that dual 5-1 while St. Marys was opening its season after having its initial dual meet postponed due to weather.
However, the Dutchmen didn’t show any signs of early-season rust as they used key bookend wins from seniors Zach Hoy and Steve Simchick and a huge pin by freshman Trenton Bowers to knock of the Elkers, 33-25.
The dual opened with a bang, as a pair of seniors who were both returning District 9 champions — Hoy and Ridgway’s Derek Konen — squared off in the first bout at 119.
Hoy won that key matchup, scoring an escape and takedown in the final 27 seconds of the bout to upend Konen, 3-1.
St. Marys’ Butch Yetzer followed with a 5-0 win over Jeff Slattery at 125 before Ridgway responded by winning four straight bouts to take an 18-6 lead.
Elker D.J. Skraba started that run by using a five-point move in the first period to beat Brent Cousins, 5-1, at 130. Teammate Jake Bogacki and Dutchman Kyle Bish then exchanged a flurry of reversals in the first period of their bout before Bogacki pinned Bish in 1:21.
Sam Skraba followed with a second-period fall in 3:12 over Cody Anderson, while Zack Zelcs pulled out a hard fought 5-4 win over Kody Shipe at 145 to put the Elkers up 12 points.
St. Marys quickly tied the score with back-to-back pins from Shane Claar and Justin Brem at 152 and 160, respectively. Claar pinned Brandon Quail in 2:33, while Brehm decked Jack Urmann in the third period in 5:02.
Ridgway regained the lead at 22-18 with Darrek Johnson’s 9-0 win over Calvin Geer at 171, but Dutchmen Shane Krise and Sean Sadosky won at 189 and 215, respectively, to put the Dutch back on top, 24-22.
Krise and Cody Sheasley entered the second period tied at 2-2 before Sheasley reversed Krise. The Dutchman countered with an escape and a takedown to lead 5-4 after two periods. Krise then added an escape and a takedown in the third for an 8-4 win.
Sadosky scored a takedown in each period en route to a 7-2 win over Jake Thompson. However, St. Marys’ two-point lead was short-lived thanks to a win by Elker Joe Chittester at heavyweight.
Chittester appeared to have his bout with Aaron Gies in hand leading 3-0 late in the third. However, Gies escaped and took down Chittester with 10 seconds left to tie things up. The Elker big man wasn’t going to be denied, though, and reversed Gies with two seconds remaining to pull out a 5-3 victory to put Ridgway back up a point (25-24).
The lead switched hands again at 106, where Bowers pinned Ricky Jay Javier in 2:38 to give the Dutch a 30-25 lead going into the final bout.
That last match featured Simchick and Elker sophomore Garet Pisani, who went 41-5 and qualified for states as a freshman.
On paper, Pisani was favored to win, and all Simchick had to do was not get pinned or tech falled for St. Marys to come away with the victory.
However, the Dutchman went one better and beat Pisani, 3-2, to seal the victory, sending the St. Marys faithful into an uproar.
St. Marys finished 19-5 that season, while Ridgway was 20-5.
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com