The PIAA Team Wrestling Championships open today in Hershey with Brookville being the area’s lone representative this year in the Class AA Tournament.
The Raiders have been a staple in Hershey, making their 11th trip in the 21-year history of the team event. Brookville has amassed a record of 21-13 in the previous 10 trips, winning two state team titles and placing fourth on two other occasions.
Throw in Ridgway’s six trips to states and its two Top 4 finishes, and it’s safe to say teams from the Tri-County Area have enjoyed more than their share of success in Hershey in the Class AA event.
That can’t be said for the area’s Class AAA teams, who have struggled to find sledding against some of the state’s biggest and best programs. The area’s three AAA schools — DuBois, Clearfield and St. Marys — have combined to go 6-31 since the state team tournament started in 1999.
DuBois has collected half those wins, while Clearfield has two — one of which came in a preliminary round match against Hempfield in Clarion in 2009.
St. Marys is 1-9 all-time at the state duals and was the last of the three rivals to capture a win in the state tournament. That history victory came against District 4 foe Jersey Shore, 30-27, in 2015 when the two districts still held their own team tourneys.
The Flying Dutchmen opened team states that year with 65-3 loss to Boyertown Thursday night, but bounced back against the Bulldogs Friday morning.
The program’s first state win didn’t come easy, though, as the teams wrestled seven bouts decided by four points or less, including three that went to overtime.
St. Marys won five of those closely contested bouts, which coupled with pins from Christian Steffan and Nick Taylor in the middle of the contest, set the stage for the historic victory.
Leading 27-21 going into the final two bouts, St. Marys needed a win in one of them to seal its victory. And, freshman Hayden Tettis cemented his place in Flying Dutchmen lore by getting that win — a 6-3 decision over Bulldog Jeremy Zydallas at 106.
Tettis seized the momentum in the first period when he avoided a takedown attempt on the edge of the mat by Zydallas, then scored the opening takedown with six seconds left in the period.
The Dutchman started down in the second and reversed Zydallas to go up 4-0. The duo then traded reversals before the end of the second with Tettis coming away with a 6-2 advantage. Zydallas chose bottom in the third and earned a penalty point on Tettis, but the Dutchman rode out the Bulldog to seal his team’s historic victory on the floor of the Giant Center.
Tettis’ win proved to be even bigger when Jersey Shore’s Hunter Zondory pinned Ray Dent in 1:54 in the final bout of the match to set the final at 30-27.
Jersey Shore jumped on top first as Isaih Leone used a takedown in overtime to slip past Cameron Winters, 3-1, in the opening bout at 120.
St. Marys returned the favor at 126 with Cameron Resch scoring the takedown in overtime to upend Bulldog Austin Bouse, 3-1. Resch’s victory sparked a run of four straight wins, and six in seven bouts, that gave the Dutch a 24-6 lead through eight bouts.
Garret Cook followed up Resch’s performance with a big third period to knock off Bulldog Allen Saar, 5-1, at 132.
The two wrestled a scoreless first period, then Saar escaped from the bottom in the second to grab a 1-0 lead. Saar took that advantage into the third, but Cook tied things up with an escape of his own 28 seconds into the period. Cook took the lead on a takedown with 45 seconds go and wrapped up the win with two backpoints at the buzzer.
Freshman Tim Beimel made it three wins in a row with an 11-4 win over Chris Bashaw.
Beimel grabbed the lead with a first-period takedown, then turned Bashaw for two backpoints form the top position early in the second. Bashaw battled for an escape, but Beimel took down the Bulldog and picked up three nearfall points for a 9-1 lead after two periods.
The Dutchman pushed the lead to 11-1 with a takedown 24 seconds in to the third and appeared headed towards a bonus-point victory. However, Bashaw reversed Beimel in the final minute, then picked up a point in the final seconds to save a team point when the Dutchman was hit for stalling for a second time.
Kyle Pecht finished off the Dutch’s run of four straight wins with a 4-0 decision against Seth Young at 145.
The pair battled on their feet for most of the first period before Pecht got in deep on Young and scored a takedown with seven seconds remaining to go up 2-0. Pecht started down in the second and eventually reversed the Bulldog with 43 seconds on the clock for a 4-0 advantage.
Young chose down in the third, but he never got out as Pecht rode the Bulldog hard the entire period. Young’s inability to escape started to show in the final seconds as he started to elbow Pecht and punch at his hands in an attempt to break free.
The pair had to be separated by referees after the bout, and Young refused to shake Pecht’s hand even after being told to do so multiple times by the referee. Young’s actions cost the Bulldogs a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct as the Dutch led 12-2 after Pecht’s victory.
Jersey Shore got back on the scoreboard at 152 when Hadyn Swartwood beat Zach Becker, 11-3. However, the loss was a win of sorts for the Dutch as Becker limited one of the Bulldogs’ best wrestlers to just a major decision.
St. Marys then took its largest lead of the match at 24-6 on the back-to-back falls by Steffan and Taylor.
Steffan built an 8-0 lead on Logan Huling before pinning him in 2:09, while Taylor only needed 49 seconds to deck Brett Kepler at 170.
Jersey Shore’s Maxwell Mason countered by pinning Mitchell Cashmer in 1:55, while teammate Nathan Lose beat Michael Wolfel, 5-1, at 195 to make it 27-15.
St. Marys then got a big win from DJ Salinas, who scored a takedown with seven seconds left in overtime to edge Jake Huling, 3-1, at 220. The bout was the third 3-1 overtime contest in the match.
The Bulldogs got back within six points at 27-21 when Lane Reighard pinned Ray Kline in 2:57 at heavyweight before Tettis’ heroics put the match away.
St. Marys was eliminated in its next bout Friday night as Central Dauphin beat the Dutch, 62-12.
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com
