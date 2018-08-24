ST. MARYS — Coming off a winless season, the St. Marys football looks to get back on the winning track this season .
To do that, the Flying Dutchmen will have some new people step up to fill the shoes of a large 12-member senior class lost to graduation from that 0-9 squad.
Chief among those departed are the team’s top two rushers from a year ago in Tim Beimel (140 carries, 709 yards, 5 TDs) and Carter Julian (97-438, 4 TDs). The duo accounted for a vast majority of the team’s offensive yardage, as no other Dutch running backs reached 50 yards on the ground last season.
Beimel also was the team’s leading receiver (10-100). Second-leading receiver Austin Goodrow (5-83) also was lost to graduation along with the likes of linemen Mario Chiappelli and Sam Nicklas.
“When you have a year like we had last year, you really have to self evaluate where you’re at in your program from top to bottom,” said veteran coach Tony Defilippi. “And, we’ve done that first as coaches.
“Then, I also met with every kid at the end of the school year about their thoughts on it, and the thing that came out of those interviews with the kids, as well as the staff, was unity.
“Our goal this year is to have unity, and I feel if we have that it will allow us to progress and try to be successful on Fridays.”
And, Defilippi welcomes back 11 seniors this year to help lead the charge in that effort. Seven of those seniors are returning starters, with Devin McGrath having been a two-way starter as a junior.
McGrath, who is listed a running back/linebacker on the roster, is looking forward to the opportunity to help the team take a step forward from a year ago.
“It feels good to finally be a leader now,” said McGrath in the preseason. “We have to get on the younger kids to get them to practice and in the weight room. We’re looking to get a better season this year, and some of the younger kids are starting to step up and look pretty good for us.”
Other returning senior starters on the offensive side include linemen Alex Agosti 6-2, 250) and Matt Fleming (5-11, 265), tight end Shane Price (6-1, 240), quarterback Todd Taylor (5-11, 200) and Cody Ritter (6-1, 190).
Price is another senior Defilippi is counting on to lead the team.
“Senior leadership is a big thing, and we have a little bit of that this year,” said Price. “We’re just making sure these younger kids get into the weight room and come to practice and get our work in.
“We want to be on a better track than we were last season. We’re coming out trying to win.”
Ritter has moved to running back this season. A year ago, he was among the team’s leading receivers with six catches for 74 yards. He also had a team-high two touchdown grabs.
On the defensive side, Ritter (secondary) and McGrath (linebacker) return as starters along with senior Jackson McClain (linebacker) and sophomore Mitchell Reiter (secondary).
Other seniors on the Dutchmen roster are Nick Goodwill (RB/LB), Blake Greisgaw (WR/DB), Brad Nussbaum (RB/LB) and Austin Pritt (RB/LB). Nussbaum saw limited action at running back a year ago.
One big change for the Dutch, along with most of the teams in District 9, is the schedule with the creation of the new District 9 League. St. Marys finds itself in the Large School Division.
A majority of the schedule will be the same as the old KSAC Large School Division, featuring the likes of Brookville, Clarion, Karns City, Moniteau and Punxsutawney.
New division foes this year are Bradford, Brockway, Kane and Ridgway, with the Dutchmen traveling to Warren in a non-conference game to end the regular season.
While the new-look schedule adds some potentially tougher teams, Defilippi is excited about the change. And, St. Marys gets a look at some of those new foes right out of the chute this season.
“We have four new ones (on schedule), and I think they are good,” said Defilippi. “We open up with back-to-back district champ Ridgway, then we go up to Bradford and have Brockway at home. Then later in the year we play Kane.
“The teams coming on, with the exception of Brockway, were rivalries on the old Bucktail Conference. You have to go way back in St. Marys football history to find when we last played Brockway.
“But, I think its great for us. It gives us a little more local flavor, and I think it will be good for the schools and good for fans. I think attendance will be better at games because we’re playing more local teams. It should be a lot of fun.”
