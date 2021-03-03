ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys basketball team won its third game in a row Tuesday night, as the duo of Luke Lasko and Holden Housler helped power the Dutchmen past visiting Cameron County, 45-42.
Cameron County was actually the last team to beat the Dutchmen, scoring a 37-31 overtime win back on Feb. 24 before St. Marys started its current win streak.
St. Marys (11-6) basically won the game in the first half as it grabbed a 24-18 lead at the break before ultimately winning by three points.
Lasko led the Dutchmen with 14 points, 10 of which came in the first half. Housler also reached double figures with 12, eight of which were tallied in the opening two quarters.
St. Marys won the JV game 42-23. Anthony Nedzinski led the Dutch with 11 points.
The Dutchmen close out their regular season with a pair of homes games — tonight vs. Kane and Friday vs. Elk County Catholic.
ST. MARYS 45,
CAMERON COUNTY 42
Score by Quarters
Cameron 6 12 13 11 — 42
St. Marys 10 14 8 13 — 45
Cameron County—42
Dylan Guisto 2 2-2 7 Camdyn Alison 0 0-1 0, Caden Beldin 4 2-2 10, Hayden Brown 5 4-6 16, Gavin Morton 2 0-0 5, Alan Erickson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 8-12 42.
St. Marys—45
Holden Housler 5 2-2 12, Vini Nunes 1 0-0 2, Mitchell Reiter 3 0-1 6, Luke Lasko 5 4-8 14, Isaac Schlimm 0 0-0 0, Hunter Hetrick 2 1-4 5, Bryce Walker 2 2-6 6. Totals: 18 8-17 45.
Three-pointers: Cameron 4 (Guisto, Brown 2, Morton), St. Marys 1 (Walker).