Trevor Williams already has a plan for whenever he returns to PNC Park as a visiting player.
And while the starting pitcher the Pirates designated for assignment Friday would surely like to perform better than he has recently — something he believes he’s capable of doing — this part of the process is much simpler.
“Since I’ve lived in Wexford the past couple of years and would drive [279] every day,” Williams said, “I would always joke that, if I ever come here as a visiting player, I’m just going to take an Uber up to Wexford and back, just to see if the freeway was completed.”
The anecdote was appropriate for Williams, as it showcased his sense of humor, but it also describe’s the right-hander’s career at the moment — under construction, with Williams looking to smooth some things out.
Williams said he wasn’t expecting to be DFA’d by the Pirates, but he also wasn’t surprised by it, the result of him pitching to a 5.60 ERA and allowing 42 home runs over the past two seasons.
How Williams performed didn’t meet his own standards. It also didn’t justify the Pirates spending potentially more than $4 million on him via arbitration, then committing a rotation spot to him during what will likely be another rebuilding and evaluation-based season.
“I wasn’t surprised,” Williams said. “You have to perform at this level. The Pirates thought my projected arbitration number was going to be more than they wanted to pay me for how I’ve pitched. I get it.”
A mainstay in the Pirates rotation over the past three seasons, the 28-year-old isn’t overly concerned about the business aspect of the entire situation, either. Williams figures something will work out, especially considering his agent has already been getting calls.
The past few days have been more about reflecting on how much the city has meant to Williams and his family and how much he legitimately loved playing here.
“I was told coming in that people from Pittsburgh are very proud of their sports teams,” Williams said. “They’re very proud of their city, and they’re very proud of how their athletes represent the city as a whole. The last few years, I’ve felt that. Every time I’ve put on the uniform, I’ve tried to make the city proud. I think I made it proud a couple times and not so proud a couple other times.
“Overall, it was an experience that my family and I won’t forget. The people in the community made it feel like it was our second home. I’m going to look back on this time in my career and really enjoy it. Developmentally, I was able to pitch in the big leagues and grow up in the big leagues with a lot of really good players who are going to have long careers. I’m thankful for that.”
Pittsburgh holding a special place in Williams’ heart was evident from his MLB debut, the one where he shared an emotional embrace with his father, Richard.
In a 4-3 victory over the Cardinals on Sept. 7, 2016, Williams worked the first three innings and got the win. The special moment went viral when it was learned that, less than a year prior, Richard Williams was diagnosed with Stage 4 B-cell lymphoma and given 60-90 days to live.
Afterward, with wife, Jackie, and young son Isaac nearby, Williams and his father — who’s in remission following a miracle recovery — shared an emotional embrace.
“My debut will always be something I’ll cherish,” Williams said. “That’s a moment in my sports life that was so special to me and my family. I’ll never forget that.”
There was also the second half of 2018, when Williams was among the best pitchers in baseball. That has been an affirmation to Williams, evidence that he belongs here.
“It’s fun to chase because I know I have the ability to do it again,” Williams said. “I believe I have the ability to out-perform that even. I just have to believe that.”
A third poignant memory involving Williams unfolded on the final day of the 2019 season, when it was also franchise legend Steve Blass’ final broadcast. Before first pitch, with pretty much no one expecting it, Williams stepped off the mound and doffed his cap at Blass.
“Also certain road trips that we had that were big growth road trips for our team as a whole,” Williams added. “Certain starts, certain games and atmospheres and feelings, like a sold-out Saturday night at PNC Park, little moments like that will stick out to me.
“There’s a lot of good mixed in with other times where I’ve had to really grow from bad stretches or injuries. I’m grateful for the time I had here, and I’m going to cherish the outstanding moments.”
Next up will be creating new ones for a to-be-determined team. Williams also knows he needs to pitch better than he has of late, specifically with his fastball.
But in his mind, it’s not solely a technical thing. The bigger issue for Williams is more confidence-based than anything.
“Reflecting on this past season, it was lack of trust in my ability to be the pitcher that I know I am,” Williams said. “I’m looking forward to re-proving myself to the league that I still have the ability to be a successful major league starting pitcher.”