HARRISBURG — The livestream from a bald-eagle nest near Codorus State Park in Hanover has launched for a fifth season, with Hawk Mountain Sanctuary joining HDOnTap and Comcast Business as a partner in the project.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission in November awarded a permit to HDOnTap to manage the cameras at the nest and livestream the action.
In the livestream’s first four seasons, the Game Commission had secured permission for audio and video equipment and components to be installed at the Hanover, Pa. nest, and the 24-7 livestream was made possible through services donated by HDOnTap and Comcast Business. This year, HDOnTap secured the permit after the Game Commission decided it would explore a new livestream opportunity envisioned to launch early next year.
It’s the second time a Game Commission livestream from a bald-eagle nest was adopted by a private partnership.
The Game Commission’s first EagleCam in Pittsburgh was continued in its second and subsequent years by PixController and the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.
In the inaugural run of the Pittsburgh livestream and the first four seasons of the Hanover, Pa. livestream, the Game Commission had provided the project’s primary educational component, with the agency working to explain wildlife behavior viewers see while watching, and answer their questions. This season, Hawk Mountain has taken over that role.
Hawk Mountain and HDOnTap will work together to help educate livestream viewers through a blog to be updated and posted bi-weekly during peak nesting season.
“HDOnTap is thrilled to be partnering with Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, leaders in raptor conservation science and education, on the new Hanover Bald Eagle Blog,” said HDOnTap Co-Founder Tiffany Sears. “We hope this adds to the live cam viewing experience.”
Hawk Mountain Sanctuary shares that excitement.
“When you can show close-up footage of nesting bald eagles and their young, you’re going to get people hooked on raptors,” said Hawk Mountain President Sean Grace. “That’s exactly what we’re doing: HDonTap provides the footage and Hawk Mountain shares the science and expertise behind what the eagles are doing and why.
“This is yet another wonderful partnership,” Grace said. “Learning and sharing about raptors is exactly what we do best, so this is a win-win.”
The Hanover livestream can be found on HDOnTap’s website.
Meanwhile, the Game Commission still is finalizing plans for its next livestream, which it hopes to announce in the coming weeks.
