MARIENVILLE — Graduation ceremonies were held June 4 for the Class of 2020 of East Forest High school.
Ceremonies were held at the high school.
Leading the seniors in their program were valedictorian Tessa Korchak and salutatorian Luke Cussins.
Valedictorian Tessa Korchak is the daughter of Sarah and Tim Korchak of Marienville.
At East Forest she was the top academic student. She served as vice president and treasurer of Student Council and president of FCCLA. She was a member of the Mini Relay for Life Club and attended District Chorus and District Band.
She received the Presidential Education Gold Award, Academic Athletic Award, and the Frederick Douglas and Susan B. Anthony Humanities Award.
Tessa was awarded the William E. Snyder Memorial Scholarship, Katie M. Edmondson Memorial Scholarship, Sports Booster Scholarship, Alumni Scholarship, English Award, DAR 19th Amendment Essay Award, John Phillip Sousa Band Award, Holy Redeemer Parish Scholarship, and the KSAC Scholar Athletic Scholarship at the recently-held awards ceremony.
She plans to attend Mercyhurst University where she will major in music therapy.
Salutatorian Luke Cussins is the son of Andrea and Dan Cussins of Marienville.
A Top 25 academic student, he was a Student Council representative and a member of the Foreign Language Club, Varsity Club and Mini Relay for Life Club. He also participated in the Robotics State Competition.
He received the Presidential Academic Gold Award, Academic Athletic Award, Male Sportsmanship Award and the George Eastman Young Leaders Award.
Luke was awarded the Lions Club Scholarship, Sports Boosters Scholarship, Alumni Scholarship, Soccer Scholarship, KSAC Scholar Athletic Scholarship and Lenna Chips Award during the Awards Ceremony at East Forest.
He will major in health and physical education at Slippery Rock University.
There were 20 seniors in this year’s graduating class at East Forest High School.