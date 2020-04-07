NEW BETHLEHEM – COVID-19 has upended society for several weeks, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania issued a strong advisory against holding large public gatherings two weeks ago. As a result, churches have had to suspend their traditional worship services during Lent and the upcoming Easter celebration this year.
But technology has found its way into many houses of worship, and church leaders have found innovative ways to continue serving their flocks.
The Rimersburg “Wildcat” and New Bethlehem “Cottage Hill” Wesleyan Methodist congregations sought a way to hold Sunday services in a more traditional way. Their solution was to offer an experience similar to a drive-in movie.
The Rev. Daniel Clyde, pastor for both congregations, said, “It is something that many churches are using across the nation right now. All we did was buy a small one-watt FM radio transmitter, check the dead FM radio bands in our area that are free of broadcasting and have our congregation tune in to that station while sitting in their cars.”
He said that he believes that it gives a more church-like experience without the distractions that people might have if they are watching a service from home.
Others, such as the Sligo Presbyterian Church, are holding online services on video conferencing site Zoom, but add a more personal touch without physical contact. Last week, the congregation placed a basket of palm fronds for members to retrieve for their Palm Sunday observances.
The Baker Street Church of God and the Methodist Church in Rimersburg have taken to Facebook to share Sunday sermons with congregants. The First Church of God in New Bethlehem, the Jerusalem United Church of Christ in Rimersburg and others also hold live streaming services on Sunday mornings via Facebook and post videos on YouTube and other media-sharing websites.
For local Catholics, the Erie Diocese has been live-streaming Mass and other services via its website at www.eriercd.org.
[EDITOR’S NOTE: This is only a partial listing. Be sure to check your church’s website or Facebook page to see what options are available.]
Pastor Clyde said that his church is looking into providing online services for members but he still prefers the drive-in method.
“First, it does give people the feeling of being part of a group even though everyone is sitting in his car. You do not get that same sense of connection if you are sitting at home in front of a computer. And older members may not have an Internet connection at home.”
Clyde said that all denominations are experiencing declines in tithes and offerings because of the overall economic slowdown and vast job losses. While church members can all continue mailing contributions to their places of worship, there is still a significant shortfall.
“There is one thing in my church’s favor,” he said in reference to his New Bethlehem charge. “We broke ground on our new building back in 2012 and it took two years to finish it. But we saved, did the work when we had enough money, and then came out of the process free of debt.”
Clyde’s congregations and several others around the area are also making note of those who are unemployed or struggling financially for many reasons during the prolonged stay-at-home order.
“It is at times like these that we have to remember to give something back. Congregations can sometimes become too focused on talking about fundraising and miss the important point of serving others,” he said.