In the past year, everyday things have turned out to be extraordinary. We just never noticed that. In 2021, we’re having something of a mass do-over.
Last week, I wrote about those roads less taken by most of us. There’s a lot to be said for including some variety in your life, be it eating something new or driving a different route.
This Monday morning, I’m sitting here basking in the afterglow of a trip to the Fort Armstrong Folk Festival in Kittanning. I covered it for the L-V a couple of years ago, maybe in 2019. Maybe it was the year before that, but 2020’s extreme weirdness has messed up my way of marking the passage of time.
I don’t know. Colors seem brighter this summer, flowers more abundant, bunnies and doves more prolific. Nearly every doe I’ve seen lunching in a cornfield has had twins by her side.
I guess it’s only natural in 2021 to appreciate the reappearance of our local festivals after a year without them. Nearly every crafter’s booth offers something unique and beautiful. The food vendors tempt passersby with falafel or funnel cakes.
I admit to avoiding fair and festival food booths in the past because, well, I lived in a university town for many years and picked up a hint of food fascism. After a year of cooking nearly every meal at home, I’m more than ready to eat anything prepared by another human being.
Life is short. Eat the doughnut and have another slice of pizza if you feel like it. On the other hand, consider a walk on the wild side and go for a gyro with cucumber-yogurt sauce — tzitziki to those folks who don’t mind spraining their tongues a little bit.
Me, I like our Clarion County Fair well enough, but going out of town and talking to strangers is a good thing. Getting outdoors to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine is reasonably safe nowadays. A stroll along a shady riverside sidewalk is darned close to perfection.
And you often meet vendors that you haven’t encountered before. We live in a small close-knit area, but there’s no way that we meet everyone during the course of the day. When you meet unknown neighbors on neutral turf, there’s something special about it.
In the past few weeks, I feel as if I’ve picked up my gleaning ways again. It’s a process of wandering here and there while on some kind of mission but coming home with unexpected riches. New-old friends can be sweeter than local honey and maple syrup.
Later this week, I’ll be making the trek to the Dayton Fair again. It’s always a special treat for me because it’s nearly unexplored territory. I don’t think I ever went there as a kid, so it still seems bright and shiny 60 years later.
Where else can a small-town newsie get to talk to the camel-ride guy? Or watch an old-time circus act, the kind without performing animals that was popular centuries ago? Or eat a gyro while doing some people-watching?
And then there are boat races on the Allegheny and the Pine Creek Templeton ATV event, followed by the Bigfoot festival at the Milton Loop Campground. After those come the Peanut Butter Festival and Smicksburg’s Apple Festival. I’ll have to check my calendar, because I know that there are lots of goings-on that I might want to see.
I know. It’s work to me, but you know you have the right kind of job when it doesn’t feel like work most of the time. I suppose that one of these days I’ll go to a festival without the camera and notepad, but it’s going to seem very strange.
If you’re somehow overly self-denying in character, you can justify the time spent walking around fairs and festivals by saying that it’s wholesome exercise. It’s how I tell myself that I’m not just walking around goofing off.
I tell myself that a lamb gyro with tzitziki sauce is a healthier option than, say, a deep-fried Snickers bar. I suspect that it’s not, but the food fascist living in my head tells me otherwise. I’m learning to ignore it.
Just don’t overdue it when you’re passing the food vendors. Sure, eat a doughnut but only one. On the other hand, nothing succeeds like excess, so eat two.
