EAST BRADY – An East Brady couple was charged stemming from an altercation on Jan. 18 at approximately 10:10 p.m. at their home along Water Street.
Nichole Diane Slagle, 34, and Michael Benjamin Slagle, 30, were charged with simple assault and harassment.
During the fight, Nichole Slagle allegedly repeatedly slapped Michael Slagle in the face, causing red marks. She also bit his forearm and upper chest, leaving marks, police said.
In turn, Michael Slagle reportedly pinched his wife’s nose causing it to bleed, and punched her in the face multiple times.
Charges were filed Jan. 19 by New Bethlehem Police Officer Christopher Airgood.