EAST BRADY – An East Brady couple is facing charges after they were accused of insurance fraud in East Brady.
Richard Wayne Titus Jr., 43, and Patricia L. Titus, 39, were charged with two counts of insurance fraud and one count of criminal attempt of theft by deception.
Patricia Titus was also charged with an additional count of insurance fraud.
The charges stem from an investigation initiated by the Attorney General’s Office based on a referral from Progressive Insurance which alleged that Richard and Patricia Titus made a claim for a vehicle crash that took place before their insurance policy was bought.
According to court documents, the couple obtained an insurance policy from Progressive Insurance on their 2008 Ford Edge on June 4, 2018. On June 28, they submitted an insurance claim stating that their vehicle was damaged in a hit-and-run crash in front of their Purdum Street home.
Although Richard Titus allegedly noted that the incident occurred on June 5 after he and his wife obtained the new insurance policy, reports state that photos of the vehicle’s damage provided by the couple — as well as Facebook posts made by Patricia — indicated that the crash had taken place before 8 a.m. on June 4, several hours before policy was incepted.
Damages to the vehicle were reportedly estimated at $2,600, but Progressive Insurance denied the claim and no payments were made.
During a later interview, reports state, Richard Titus explained that previous coverage on the vehicle had expired in May 2018. Admitting that the vehicle was not insured at the time of the hit-and-run on June 4, he allegedly said that he and his wife obtained new insurance online immediately following the crash.
Richard Titus reportedly noted that the couple attempted to file the insurance claim online as soon as they got the new policy, but were unable to do so successfully. They then allegedly waited until June 28 to make the claim in person.
Confirming much of her husband’s account, Patricia said that her son had alerted her to the crash on June 4. She allegedly admitted to checking “no” on a question on the initial claim application asking whether the vehicle sustained any damage or had been in a crash within the last three to five years. Patricia Titus reportedly explained that she thought the question was referring to a motor vehicle crash, not a hit-and-run.
Charges were filed Jan. 25 by Pennsylvania Attorney General Supervisory Special Agent Robert M. Gift with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
