EAST BRADY – A 21-year-old East Brady man is facing charges stemming from an incident on June 9 at approximately 11:20 a.m. in East Brady.
Bryce William Dittman was charged with possessing an offensive weapon and resisting arrest.
While attempting to serve a probation warrant at a home along Kellys Way, according to reports, deputies from the Clarion County Sheriff’s Department observed a Chevrolet Trailblazer parked in the driveway with a man appearing to be Dittman, who was wanted by Clarion County Probation, in the passenger’s seat.
Deputies approached the vehicle and asked the man for identification. The man reportedly said that he did not have ID and that he did not have to provide his name.
Clarion County Probation was eventually able to confirm the man was Dittman with a photo.
When Dittman was asked to step out of the vehicle, he allegedly locked the doors and refused to open them. Deputies were able to get into the vehicle through the driver’s side window.
During a search as he was being arrested, police said a set of brass knuckles were discovered in Dittman’s pocket.
Charges were filed June 18 by New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.