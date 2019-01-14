EAST BRADY – A 46-year-old East Brady woman was charged with criminal trespassing following an incident at approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2018 along First Avenue in East Brady.
Jill N. Deitz allegedly used a keypad code to enter a vehicle belonging to John Deitz, 51, of East Brady, without his consent.
Charges were filed Jan. 14 by New Bethlehem Police Sgt. Daniel Clark Jr.
