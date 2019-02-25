EAST BRADY – A 57-year-old East Brady woman is facing drug-related charges stemming from an incident on Feb. 12 at approximately 1:35 p.m. in East Brady.
Elizabeth Weber was charged with manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana and 10 counts of possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
According to reports, police visited Weber’s Water Street home on Feb. 12 to speak with her about another investigation involving a possible theft of prescription medication.
A strong odor of marijuana was reportedly detected coming the house, and was observed again as officers entered the residence to continue their conversation with Weber.
When asked if she had any illegal drugs, Weber allegedly admitted to using marijuana but said her doctor knew she smoked it. She then went to the living room, retrieved a joint and gave it to police, reports state.
Noting that the odor was stronger than just one joint, police asked if there was any more marijuana in the home. Weber allegedly explained that she had a small bottle upstairs containing marijuana and proceeded to run up the stairs.
Police followed Weber to a bedroom where she reportedly retrieved the small bottle from a plastic container and threw it at the officers.
While the container was open, police said the following drug paraphernalia items were observed in plain sight inside: a pill bottle containing pipe filters, rolling papers and a roller, grinder grease, two owe sheets with prices and weights, a container of burnt marijuana joints, a container of marijuana, a plastic scale, a container of burnt marijuana, a plastic baggie containing an unknown black substance, two smoking devices with residue, three plastic containers with residue, two pieces of paper, a plastic container holding two more smoking devices, a marijuana joint and a metal grinder.
Charges were filed Feb. 22 by New Bethlehem Police Officer Nick Hawk with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
