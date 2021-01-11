EMPORIUM — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team made in two wins in less than 24 hours to open the season Saturday afternoon, holding off a comeback big by host Cameron County before edging the Red Raiders, 52-51, in overtime.
The Crusaders, coming off a 59-42 Friday night at hone against Northern Potter, jumped out to an 11-5 lead after one quarter and looked to be in control from there for most of the night. Elk County took a 20-15 advantage into the break and pushed its lead to eight (37-29) after three quarters.
However, Cameron County didn’t go away quietly and turned the tables on ECC in the fourth, outscoring the Crusaders 17-9 in the final eight minutes to pull even at 46-46 to force overtime.
In the extra session, ECC got baskets from Charlie Breindel, Luke Jansen and Jordan DePrator as it edged the Red Raiders 6-4 in OT to pull out the win.
Breindel led the Crusaders in scoring for the second straight game, netting 13 a day after having 24 against Northern Potter. He was joined in double figures by Mason McAllister (12) and Mark Kraus (11). Jansen added seven while DePrator had six.
Dylan Guisto led Cameron County with a game-high 18 points. Teammates Caden Beldin and Hayden Brown each finished with 13.
The Crusaders won the junior varsity game, 31-14. Michael Jacobs scored a game-high 14 to lead ECC.
Elk County (2-0) travels to Smethport Tuesday night.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 52,
CAMERON COUNTY 51 (OT)
Score by Quarters
ECC 11 9 17 9 6 — 52
Cameron 5 10 14 17 5 — 51
Elk County Catholic—52
Charlie Breindel 6 0-0 1, Mark Kraus 5 0-0 11, Mason McAllister 5 2-4 12, Jordan DePrator 3 0-0 6, Tommy Slay 2 1-2 3, Joe Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Luke Jansen 3 1-1 7. Totals: 24 4-7 52.
Cameron County—51
Dylan Guisto 7 0-0 18, Camdyn Alison 1 0-0 2, Caden Beldin 3 6-8 13, Hayden Brown 4 4-4 13, Gavin Morton 1 2-2 5, Brevin Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 12-14.
Three-pointers: ECC 2 (Breindel, Kraus), Cameron 7 (Guisto 4, Beldin, Brown, Morton).
Girls
Elk Co. Catholic 54,
Port Allegany 46
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team used a strong second-half effort on both ends of the floor Saturday afternoon to capture a season-opening 54-46 victory against visiting Port Allegany.
After a back-and-forth opening eight minutes that saw ECC grab a 17-15 lead, Port shut down the Lady Crusaders in second half. The Lady Gators held ECC to just three points in the quarter as they grabbed the momentum going into the half and led by four points, 24-20.
Bree Garzel led Port’s first half showing, scoring 20 of her game-high 31 points before the break.
Unfortunately for the Lady Gators, Elk County was able to hold Garzel more in check in the final 16 minutes while getting its offense back on track.
The Lady Crusaders used a 17-1o third-quarter advantage to regain the lead at 37-34. Elk County then won the fourth by a similar 17-12 score to secure the eight-point victory.
In the end, Elk County used balanced scoring attack — four players scored seven or more points — to help offset Garzel’s huge individual night for Port Allegany.
Tami Geci fueled ECC’s second-half comeback, scoring 11 of her 15 points in the final two quarters. Teammate Brooke Bauer also netted 15 points, including three 3-pointers Freshman Sydney Alexander posted nine points in her first varsity game, while Julia Aikens and freshman Tori Newton chipped in seven and five points, respectively.
Elk County (1-0) is back in action tonight at Northern Potter.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 54,
PORT ALLEGANY 46
Score by Quarters
Port 15 9 10 12 — 46
ECC 17 3 17 17 — 54
Port Allegany—46
Bree Garzel 9 6-7 31, Evin Stauffer 3 3-3 9, Gracie Archer 0 0-0 0, Jade Evens 1 2-2 4, Brielle Budd 1 0-0 2, Cheyenne Crowe 0 0-0 0, Rylie Simpson 0 0-0 0, Mallory Causer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 11-12 46.
Elk County Catholic—54
Brooke Bauer 5 2-2 15. Julia Aikens 3 1-2 7, Tami Geci 5 5-9 15, Sydney Alexander 4 1-2 9, Tori Newton 2 1-2 5, Lucy Klawuhn 1 0-0 3, Hope Farley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 10-17 54.
Three-pointers: Port 7 (Garzel 7), ECC 4 (Bauer 3, Klawuhn).