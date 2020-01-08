PUNXSUTAWNEY — Elk County Catholic used a strong defensive effort, and a big night on the offensive end from reserve Mark Kraus, to run past host Punxsutawney, 57-29, Wednesday night.
The Crusaders (11-0, 4-0 District 9 League) held the Chucks to single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters, with Punxsy getting to 10 points in the second quarter. Elk County used that defensive effort to jump out to a 17-8 lead after one quarter before really pulling away with a 30-11 second-half advantage.
Kraus helped get ECC off to that strong start as he scored eight of his game-high 16 points in the opening quarter. Kraus, who hit four of ECC’s eight 3-pointers in the game, was the lone player to reach double figures on the night.
Mason McAllister and Charlie Breindel came off the bench to score nine points a piece for ECC, while Leo Gregory had seven and Regis Wortman six.
Elk County also won the junior varsity game, 37-28.
Luke Jansen scored a game-high 20 points for the Crusaders, while Breindel added 13.
Elk County hosts cross-town rival St. Marys Friday night.
The second session of ECC’s Little Dribblers will be held Saturday from 10-11 a.m. Anyone who missed the first week is welcome to attend Saturday and join the Little Dribblers Program.
It is open to students in kindergarten, first grade and second grade in both public and parochial schools. Registration will be from 9:30 to 9:55 a.m. for anyone who is interested.