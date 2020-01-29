ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team jumped out to a huge lelad after one quarter Wednesday night against DuBois, then held off a furious comeback bid by the Lady Beavers in a 44-40 victory.
Elk County held DuBois scoreless in the opening eight minutes as it raced out to what appeared to be a commanding 20-0 lead after one quarter. However, DuBois got its offense going in the second quarter and nearly cut its deficit in half at the break at 27-16.
DuBois then held ECC to just five points in the third, pulling within six points (32-26) after three quarters. The Lady Beavers got as close as one point in the fourth but never could pull even with the Lady Crusaders, who hit just enough free throws to pull out the win despite a poor night at the line.
Elk County went just 13 of 30 at the line, including 9 of 20 in the fourth quarter alone. A better showing at the line would have helped ECC ice the game. Instead, The Lady Crusaders’ foul shooting allowed DuBois to claw back into the contest.
Senior Taylor Newton powered the Lady Crusaders, posting a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. But, she was part of the foul shooting woes on the night, going 5 of 14 (2 of 8 in 4th quarter). She 14 of her points in the first half.
Julia Aikens and Tami Geci each added eight points for the Lady Crusaders.
DuBois’ comeback bid was led by the duo of Abby Guiher and Olivia Johnson. Guiher scored a team-high 15 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Johnson also reached double figures with 13, seven of which came in the second quarter.
Saige Weible addedsix points, while Madison Rusnica had four off the bench in the fourth quarter.
Both teams are back in action Friday.
Elk County (12-6) hosts Sheffield, while DuBois (10-7) travels to St. Marys.
In other girls basketball action Wednesday night:
Brockway 61,
Sheffield 21
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls basketball team finished off its best month in recent memory with a 61-21 victory against visiting Sheffield Wednesday night.
The Lady Rovers (11-7) jumped out to a 16-4 lead after one quarter before taking a 40-14 lead into the break. Brockway largely played its reserves in the second half on its way to the 40-point win, which pushed the Lady Rovers’ record to 8-2 for the month of January.
Brockway had three players reach double figures, led by Morgan Lindemuth’s 19 points. She also had four assists. Danielle Wood added 14 points and four assists, while Selena Buttery filled the stat sheet with 11 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five blocks.
Madalyn Schmader chipped in six points off the bench.
The Lady Rovers return to action Tuesday night at Kane.
Bradford 57,
St. Marys 53, OT
BRADFORD — The St. Marys girls basketball team was unable to hold onto a 13-point halftime lead as it suffered a 57-53 loss in overtime on the road against Bradford Wednesday.
The Lady Dutch used a dominant opening quarter to take a 12-0 lead before heading into the half up 22-9.
Bradford then cut the deficit down to six with a 18-11 edge in the third quarter before forcing overtime with a 21-15 advantage in the fourth quarter.
The home side then held a 9-5 edge in the overtime period to secure the come from behind win.
A strong three-point shooting night propelled the Lady Owls to the victory, as the home side drained 10 three-pointers in the game.
Nine of those shots from behind the arc came after the half, including four in the third, three in the fourth and two in overtime.
St. Marys (13-4) had five treys of its own, four of which came in the opening half to help it build the 13-point lead.
Megan Quesenberry had one three in each of the opening quarters, while Allison Schlimm had a first-quarter trey and Kyla Johnson added a three in the second quarter.
Quesenberry added eight of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, while Samantha Hayes followed with 11 points for the Lady Dutch and Johnson chipped in nine.
A poor free-throw shooting performance hurt St. Marys, as it finished the night 14-of-24 at the foul line including missing two foul shots in the fourth quarter and three in overtime.
The Lady Dutch host St. Marys Friday.
Punxsutawney 46,
Brookville 37
PUNXSUTAWNEY — For the second time in nine days, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team lost to Punxsutawney.
After a 15-point loss to the Lady Chucks at home back on Jan. 21, the Lady Raiders lost in Punxsutawney, 46-37, Wednesday night.
The Lady Raiders’ third straight loss dropped them to 8-8 overall and 2-4 in the D9 League going into Friday’s non-league home game with Homer-Center, a varsity-only setup as part of a doubleheader with the boys starting at 6 p.m.
Against Punxsutawney, the Lady Raiders trailed 13-3 after the first quarter and played about even after that. Punxsutawney led 23-15 at halftime and 33-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Lauren Hergert’s 14 points led the Lady Raiders. Madison Johnson scored 11 points and Marcy Shindler added eight points. The only other Lady Raider to score was Morgan Johnson with four points.
Sarah Weaver scored 10 of her 15 points in the first quarter to lead the Lady Chucks, who improved to 14-3 with their sixth straight win. They’re 7-0 in the D9 League.