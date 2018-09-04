ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic cross country teams enter this season with just four returning letterwinners, but what ECC lacks in quantity it will be more than make up for in quality.
That’s because all four returnees — senior Jacob Carnovale and juniors Ben Hoffman and Isaac Wortman on the boys side and junior Chelsea Hunt for the girls — have competed at the PIAA Class A Championships.
Veteran head coach W.J. Fernan will rely heavily on that quartet to lead an inexperienced squad that was hit hard by graduation.
On the boys’ side, Logan Hoffman and Matthew Dippold — two key pieces to ECC’s run to a District 9 Class A team title and runner-up finish at the PIAA Championships were lost to graduation along with the likes of Same Wolfe and Drew Daghir.
Meanwhile, the Lady Crusaders lost four runners — Hannah Lenze, Abby Bonfardin, Catherine Cerroni and Maddie Sorg — who scored last year in a third-place finish at districts.
Those departures took away a lot of ECC’s depth, but Fernan still retuns some of his top-end talent in his four returnees.
Ben Hoffman won the District 9 Class A title last year — the first Crusaders to do so since 2010 — while Wortman and Carnovale were third and 13th, respectively, at districts. Hoffman went to place eighth at the state meet.
As for Hunt, she was the D-9 Class A runner-up a year ago behind Northern Potter’s Danielle Perry to earn her second trip to states. Hunt was fourth as a freshman at districts while competing at Kane before she transferred to ECC.
“We only have four returning varsity runners — three boys and a girl. That’s the bad news,” said Fernan. “The good news is that all four of them — Ben Hoffman, Isaac Wortman, Jacob Carnovale, and Chelsea Hunt — have all worked hard to be successful in the past and have been doing the same to this point this year.
“The better news is that that they have been joined by some reinforcements that they can help and encourage along the arduous journey of improvement.”
Hoffman, Wortman and Carnovale are part of a 10-man boys varsity squad, while Hunt is one of five girls on the roster.
Freshman Mara Lecker is the only other full-time runner on the girls’ squad with Hunt, so the Lady Crusaders could have several meets where they can’t score as a team — like Tuesday’s meet at DuBois.
Juniors Olivia Sorg and Emily Wolfe and sophomore Kara VanEerden are dual-sport athletes and will help the team when available.
As for the boys, the returning trio will be joined by senior Ryan Hunt, junior Regis Wortman, sophomore Joe Wolfe and freshmen Tom Dippold, Luke Jansen, Alex Miller and Parker Phillips. Wortman the lone dual-sport athlete on the boys squad.
“The past few years we have had a pretty good approximation of how far we would progress,” said Fernan. “We had a group that was eager to improve in big or small ways every day. They had proven themselves in previous years and consistently worked to find their best and help each other reach their best.
“This year, we have a lot of unknowns. We are pleased with the newcomers’ effort to this point. They seem eager to improve and to do their best, too, and the veterans seem eager to help and encourage them.
“We are hoping this leads to another journey of self-discovery, camaraderie and limit razing for the whole group. We’re looking forward to being a part of it.”
Elk County, which competed in a quad-meet Tuesday at DuBois, returns to action Saturday at the Red, White and Blue Invite in Pittsburgh.
ROSTER
Seniors: Jacob Carnovale, Ryan Hunt.
Juniors: Ben Hoffman, Chelsea Hunt, Olivia Sorg, Emily Wolfe, Isaac Wortman, Regis Wortman.
Sophomores: Joe Wolfe, Kara VanEerden.
Freshmen: Tom Dippold, Luke Jansen, Mara Lecker, Alex Miller, Parker Phillips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.