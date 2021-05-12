ST. MARYS — It took three innings for the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders to down the visiting Sheffield Lady Wolverines on Wednesday, as ECC picked up a 20-5 win.
While the Lady Crusaders scored 20 runs — including 11 in the second inning — they only needed eight hits on the day thanks in part to Sheffield walking 17 batters.
Moira Stanisch was 4-for-4 on the day for ECC with four RBIs. Raegan Bauer also had four RBIs while Mackenzie Bille was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Elizabeth Anderson also drove in two runs.
Bauer picked up the win inside the circle for the Lady Crusaders, throwing three innings allowing just two Sheffield hits.
ECC goes to 12-4 on the season and plays at Johnsonburg today at 4:15 p.m.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 20,
SHEFFIELD 5, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Sheffield 050 — 5
ECC 5(11)4 — 20
Sheffield—5
Emily Foster 1101, Tori Childress 2013, Lilly Lauffenburger 2000, Hanna Grinell 2000, Lexi Goldthwarte 0100, Paris Foster 2000, April Vassel 2200, Naija Mwale 1110, Kendra McBride 0100. Totals: 11-5-2-4.
Elk County Catholic—20
Sarah Hassleman 0400, Moira Stanisch 4344, Mackenzie Bille 2322, Tessa Fledderman 0200, Seanna VanAlstine 1201, Haley Baron 1100, Reagan Bauer 1214, Elizabeth Anderson 2112, Angela Pesce 1200, Lydia Anderson 0000, Ellie Baron 0000. Totals: 12-20-8-13.
Errors: Sheffield 0, ECC 0. LOB: Sheffield 2, ECC 4. 2B: Anderson, Bauer, Stanisch. 3B: Childress. HBP: Goldwarthe (by Bauer); Anderson (by Childress), Hassleman (by Childress).
Pitching
Sheffield: Tori Childress-2+ IP, 8 H, 20 R, 20 ER, 17 BB, 2 SO.
ECC: Reagan Bauer-3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Bauer. Losing pitcher: Childress.
In other softball action Wednesday:
St. Marys 15,
Bradford 0, 4 innings
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Lady Dutch beat the Bradford Lady Owls 15-0 in four innings on Wednesday.
Janelle Krug led the Lady Dutch at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs on the afternoon. Kendall Young also had a double and three RBIs.
With the score 2-0 St. Marys heading into the bottom of the third, the Lady Dutch pulled away with an 11-run third inning that saw 15 batters take to the plate. Two more runs were added in the bottom of the fourth to give St. Marys the 15-0 mercy rule win.
Shannon Kaiser was solid on the mound for St. Marys, allowing just two hits and no runs in four innings of work.
St. Marys improves to 12-2 on the year and travels to Corry on Saturday.
ST. MARYS 15,
BRADFORD 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Bradford 000 0 — 0
St. Marys 02(11) 2 — 15
Bradford—0
Paige Craig c 2000, Adrienne Angell p 1010, Carli Perchini 2b 2000, Maddie Dougherty 3b 3000, Kelsey Demming ss 1000, Kalie Dixon 1b 2010, Lea Kakolewski cf 2000, Olivia Angell lf 1000, Kali Johnson dp 1000, Desarae Luce rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 15-0-2-0.
St. Marys—15
Jianna Gerg ss 2101, Janelle Krug 3b 4233, Joey Forster 1b 4211, Brianna Grotzinger cf 0300, Shannon Kaiser p 1100, Kendall Young dp 2113, Rosa Deprator dp-rf 1001, Ava Buzard 2b 3110, Danielle Rolley lf 1200, Lauren Mosier rf 2210, Gianna Surra c (flex) 0000. Totals: 20-15-7-9.
Errors: Bradford 4, St. Marys 1. LOB: Bradford 4, St. Marys 6. 2B: Young. SB: Rolley, Mosier.
Pitching
Bradford: Adrienne Angell-3 IP, 7 H, 15 R, 4 ER, 10 BB, 1 SO.
St. Marys: Shannon Kaiser-4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kaiser. Losing pitcher: Angell.