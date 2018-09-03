ST. MARYS — With a full offseason to work with entering year No. 2 of the Ken Vogt era, the Elk County Catholic girls soccer program flourished last year.
The Lady Crusaders saw their record jump from 9-8 in Vogt’s first year as head coach to 13-6-2 a season ago while reaching the District 9 Class A semifinals.
Elk County beat Brookville (4-1) for the third time on the year in the quarterfinals before suffering a heartbreaking 1-0, double-overtime loss in the semifinals to eventual district champ Ridgway.
That Lady Crusader squad was a senior-laden one, and the program lost the likes of Mackenzie Cashmer, Catherine Cerrone, Morgan Dinsmore, Bethany Feldbauer, Hannah Lenze, Maddie Sorg and McKayla Wilson to graduation.
The cupboard isn’t completely bare for Vogt, though, as he welcomes back a quartet of key letterwinners in seniors Maddie Kear, Michelle Gerber and Sady VanAlstine and junior Olivia Sorg.
“They are play in the middle of the field to create plays, and they work well together,” said Vogt. “I expect a lot of leadership from to help develop some of the younger players.”
Kear, Gerber and VanAlstine are joined on the roster by fellow seniors Sami Geci, Shannon Clancy and Rena Messineo. Vogt is counting on that trio to provide leadership as well.
“I am expecting the seniors this year to take charge and be a positive role model for our younger players and instill a feeling of effort and hard work with them,” said Vogt. “For the season, I am looking to improve upon my players individual skills and create an atmosphere of camaraderie among throughout my team.
“I expect them to play hard every game, all game, no matter what the scoreboard reads. I tell them that if they do that, they will have a a successful season.”
Sorg is just one of three juniors along with Chelsea Total and Emily Wolfe. The remainder of the ECC roster is made up of four sophomores in Gina Carnovale, Mary Cerroni, Vivian Mader, Kara VanEerden and two freshmen — Jackie Aiello, Lani Cerroni.
Every player but Geci and the two freshmen were on last year’s squad.
Elk County Catholic, which opened its season with a 3-1 win against Redbank Valley Friday, travels to Curwensville today.
ROSTER
Seniors: Sady VanAlstine; Shannon Clancy; Sami Geci; Michelle Gerber; Maddie Kear; Rena Messineo.
Juniors: Olivia Sorg, Chelsea Total, Emily Wolfe.
Sophomores: Gina Carnovale, Mary Cerroni, Vivian Mader, Kara VanEerden.
Freshmen: Jackie Aiello, Lani Cerroni.
