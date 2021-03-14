DUKE CENTER — The Otto-Eldred girls basketball team used a strong fourth-quarter push to upend visiting Elk County Catholic, 35-22, in a District 9 Class A semifinal game Saturday.
The meeting was the third of the season between the schools and proved to be the lowest-scoring matchup between the two. Points came at a premium for most of the game for both teams.
The second-seeded Lady Terrors jumped out to a 13-5 lead after the opening eight minutes only to see third-seeded ECC win the second quarter 8-2 to get within two points (15-13) at the break.
The teams then played an even third quarter, 9-9, as Otto took a slim two-point lead to the fourth.
Unfortunately for Elk County Catholic, it never found the hoop again as Otto outscored the Lady Crusaders 11-0 in the final eight minutes to come away with a 13-point victory.
Freshman Sydney Alexander led ECC with seven points, while fellow freshmen Tori Newton and Lucy Klawuhn added six and five points, respectively.
Otto's Katie Sheeler was the lone player in the game to reach double figures as she led all scorers with 16 points. Teammate Morgan Dalton added seven.
The teams had split their two regular season meetings, with Otto winning 40-31 and ECC winning 59-51.
With the victory, Otto-Eldred (16-4) advanced to the Class A title game at top-seeded Coudersport Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Elk County finished the year with a 17-7 record.