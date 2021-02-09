DuBOIS — Piling up a 26-11 halftime advantage, the host DuBois Lady Beavers went on to deal Clarion-Limestone a 56-36 setback Tuesday night.
The Lady Beavers got 14 points from Olivia Johnson while Abby Guiher added 11 points.
Anna Kennemuth led the Lady Lions (3-7) with 14 points. Frances Milliron finished with nine points and Kendall Dunn added eight points.
DuBois (5-3) hosts Punxsutawney on Thursday.
Elk Co. Catholic 46,
Cameron County 39
EMPORIUM — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team used a strong second quarter to upend host Cameron County, 46-39, Tuesday night.
The Lady Crusaders held a slim 10-9 advantage after the first quarter but outscored the Lady Red Raiders 11-4 in the second to take a 21-13 lead into the half.
That eight-point cushion proved to be the difference as the teams played an even second half that saw Cameron County outscore ECC by a point, 26-25.
Freshman Sydney Alexander led ECC with a game-high 17 points and four steals, while fellow freshman Tori Newton recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Brooke Bauer and Julia Aikens each chipped in six points.
Elk County is back in action Thursday at Johnsonburg.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 46,
CAMERON COUNTY 39
Score by Quarters
ECC 10 11 13 12 — 46
Cameron 9 4 13 13 — 39
Elk County Catholic—46
Lucy Klawuhn 1 0-0 2, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Tami Geci 1 2-3 4, Sydney Alexander 7 1-2 17, Tori Newton 5 1-2 11, Brooke Bauer 2 0-0 6, Sami Straub 0 0-0 0, Julia Aikens 3 0-0 6, Sydney O’Leary 0 0-0 0, Emily Mourer 0 0-0 0, Hope Farley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-7 46.
Cameron County—39
Hailey Hilfiger 6 4-5 16, Kaelee Bresslin 6 2-5 15, Taylor Lamont 0 0-0 0, Mallory McKimm 1 0-0 2, Morgan Lorenzo 0 0-0 0, Reggie Goodrow 1 0-0 3, Mikenna Farabaugh 1 0-0 3, Aubree Lorenzo 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Smith 0 0-0 0, Aaralyn Robinson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6-10 39.
Three-pointers: ECC 4 (Alexander 2, Bauer 2), Cameron 3 (Bresslin, Goodrow, Farabaugh).
MONDAY
Hollidaysburg 57,
DuBois 37
HOLLIDAYSBURG — Host Hollidaysburg used a strong first half to seize control of its game against DuBois Monday night on its way to a 57-37 victory against the Lady Beavers.
DuBois found itself down 18-11 after the opening eight minutes, then watched as the Lady Golden Tigers used a 20-5 second-quarter advantage to take a 38-16 lead to the half.
Hollidaysburg pushed its lead to 55-24 after three quarters — putting the mercy rule clock in effect in the process — before DuBois won the final eight minutes 13-2 with largely reserves in the game.
Saige Weible led DuBois with nine points, while Abby Guiher had eight. Teammates Maddy Orzechowski and Kamryn Fontaine came off the bench in the fourth and scored seven and five points, respectively.
HOLLIDAYSBURG 57,
DuBOIS 37
Score by Quarters
DuBois 11 5 8 13 — 37
H’burg 18 20 17 s — 57
DuBois—37
Abby Guiher 3 0-1 8, Alexas Pfeufer 0 0-0 0, Saige Weible 3 3-5 9, Olivia Johnson 2 0-0 4, Taylor Smith 0 0-0 0, Madison Rusnica 0 0-0 0, Brooke Chewning 1 1-2 3, Kamryn Fontaine 2 1-2 5, Bree Weible 0 0-1 0, Abby McCoy 0 1-2 1, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Maddy Orzechowski 2 3-3 7. Totals: 13 10-13 37.
Hollidaysburg—57
Marin Miller 7 3-3 19, Taylor Smith 1 0-0 2, Sydney Lear 5 1-1 12, Camryn Figard 2 0-0 5, Ali Hatajik 7 4-5 18, Ashden Stitt 2 0-0 5, Aubrie Sipes 0 0-0 0, Abby Steiner 0 0-0 0, Isabella Yohll 0 0-0 0, Hannah Difangrazio 0 0-0 0, Sam Shoemaker 0 0-0 0, Drew Kordish 1 0-0 2, Bri Dawson 0 0-0 0, Paige Weimer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 8-9 57
Three-pointers: DuBois 2 (Guiher 2), H’burg 5 (Miller 2, Lear, Figared, Stitt).
Coudersport 40,
St. Marys 35
ST. MARYS — Coudersport used a slight fourth-quarter advantage to hold off a comeback bid by St. Marys Monday night in a 40-35 victory against the host Lady Dutch.
The Lady Falcons led 20-14 at the half, but St. Marys used a 10-4 third quarter to pull even (24-24) entering the fourth. Unfortunately for the Lady Dutch, Coudy won the final eight minutes, 16-11, to come away with the five-point victory.
The Lady Falcons hit all four of their free throws in the fourth and were 5 of 6 for the game compared to St. Marys going just 1 of 2 in a game that was pretty even otherwise.
Kyla Johnson led St. Marys with 15 points, while Sarah Chambers and Rosalyn Page each had 15 for the Lady Falcons.
St. Marys is back in action tonight at Northern Potter.
COUDERSPORT 40,
ST. MARYS 35
Score by Quarters
Coudy 8 12 4 16 — 40
St. Marys 6 8 10 11 — 35
Coudy—40
Sa. Meyers 1 2-3 4, Porterfield 0 0-0 0, Frame 2 0-0 4, E. Chambers 1 0-0 2, S. Chambers 6 2-2 15, Si. Meyers 0 0-0 0, Page 7 1-1 15. Totals: 17 5-6 40.
St. Marys —35
Jade Lindemuth 1 0-0 2, Kyla Johnson 6 0-0 15, Maura Caskey 2 0-0 4, Samantha Hayes 3 0-0 6, Isabelle Caskey 1 0-0 3, Izzy Catalone 0 0-0 0, Jayssa Snelick 1 1-2 3, Olivia Eckels 1 0-0 2, Totals: 15 1-2 35.
Three-pointers: 1 (S. Chambers), St. Marys 2 (Johnson, I. Caskey).
North Clarion 52,
Brockway 31
FRILLS CORNERS — Coming off a big weekend win against Moniteau, the Brockway Lady Rovers found the going tough Monday night in a 52-31 loss at North Clarion.
Brockway found itself in foul trouble for the second straight game, but unlike Saturday, the Lady Rovers were unable to overcome those issues against North Clarion.
Selena Buttery, the Lady Rovers’ leading scorer, picked up three early fouls which forced her to the bench for a majority of the night. North Clarion held Buttery to just two points and seven rebounds.
With Buttery sidelined, Brockway struggled to keep up with North Clarion over the final three quarters after the teams played an even first quarter (9-9).
Danielle Wood led Brockway with 14 points, while Ciara Morelli had a career-high 10 points.
The Lady Rovers play at Brookville Friday night.
NORTH CLARION 52,
BROCKWAY 31
Score by Quarters
Brockway 9 3 6 13 — 31
N. Clarion 9 13 11 19 — 52
Brockway—31
Sarah Rosman 1 0-0 3, Nikki Baker 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Schmader 0 0-0 0, Ciara Morelli 5 0-0 10, Danielle Wood 5 3-3 14, Selena Buttery 1 0-0 2, Morgan Carnahan 0 0-0 0, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0, Raegan Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Bennett 0 0-0 0, Alyx Rosman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-3 31.
North Clarion—52
Shaftic 1 0-0 3, Green 1 0-2 2, Didolce 2 0-0 5, Kreibel 3 0-0 8, Sigel 8 2-6 18, Thompson 6 0-0 12, Lutz 1 0-0 2, Aites 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 2-8 52.
Three-pointers: Brockway 2 (Rosman, Wood), NC (4 (Shaftic, Didolce, Kreibel 2).