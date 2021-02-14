ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team enjoyed a successful weekend, picking up a pair of wins — one on the road at Johnsonburg (44-27) Friday and another at home Saturday against Otto-Eldred (59-51).
The Lady Crusaders (11-4) used an offensive explosion in the fourth quarter Saturday vs. Otto to rally for the nine-point victory and avenge a 40-31 loss at Otto-Eldred on Jan. 21.
Elk County outscored Otto, 25-15, in the final eight minutes to turn a two-point deficit after three quarters (36-34) into an eight-point victory. The Lady Crusaders’ 25 points in the quarter were nearly as many as they scored in the entire game at Otto and through three periods Saturday.
Senior Brooke Bauer and freshman Tori Newton engineered that fourth-quarter charge. Bauer, who didn’t play in the first meeting, found her scoring stroke Saturday and posted 10 of her team-high 14 points in the fourth.
Newton netted nine of her 13 in the quarter, as both Lady Crusaders hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final eight minutes. Newton had just six points in the first game.
Senior teammates Julia Aikens and Tami Geci added 10 and nine points, respectively, while freshman Sydney Alexander had eight.
Otto actually came out of the gate strong and led 15-9 after the opening eight minutes, marking the third time in five quarters the Lady Terrors had held ECC to single-digit scoring.
Elk County changed all that in the second when it outscored Otto, 14-8, to pull even, 23-23, at the half. That Lady Terrors used a two-point edge in the third to take that lead to the fourth before ECC kicked its offense into high gear.
Katie Sheeler led Otto with 19 points, matching her total from the first meeting, while Kaley Heller had 14, three more than in the game at Otto. The loss was just the second of the season for the The Lady Terrors (11-2).
The victory came on the heels of ECC winning 44-28 Friday at Johnsonburg in a game that saw the Lady Crusaders run away from the Ramettes thanks to a strong second half.
Elk County held a slim 16-15 halftime lead before outscoring Johnsonburg 28-13 over the final two quarters.
Alexander and Geci powered ECC against the Ramettes. Alaxander scored all of her game-high 16 points in the second half, while Geci netted eight of her 12 in the final two quarters. Bauer added six, all in the opening eight minutes.
Annasophia Stauffer led the Ramettes (2-6) with nine points, while Kaci Stelene had five.
Elk County hosts cross-town ricla St. Marys on Thursday, while Johnsonburg welcomes Coudersport today at 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 59,
OTTO-ELDRED 51,
Score by Quarters
Otto 15 8 13 15 — 51
ECC 9 14 11 25 — 59
Otto-Eldred—40
Katie Sheeler 7 3-6, Reilly Rought 2 0-1 4, Morgan Dalton 0 0-0 0, Kayley Heller 5 1-2 14, Bri Heller 2 0-0 4, Anna Merry 2 0-0 5, Haley Cousins 1 0-0 3, Emmalee Sheeler 1 0-0 2, Suzie Rounsville 0 0-0 0, Brooke Close 0 0-0 0, Rosa Rounsvlle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 9-11 40.
Elk County Catholic—59
Lucy Klawuhn 2 1-2 6, Tami Geci 2 4-8 9, Sydney Alexander 3 1-2 8, Tori Newton 4 3-5 13, Brooke Bauer 5 2-2 14, Julia Aikens 3 4-5 10, Sami Straub 0 0-0 0, Sydney O’Leary 0 0-0 0, Hope Farley 0 0-0 0.
Three-pointers: Otto 7 (K. Sheeler 2, K. Heller 3, Merry, Cousins, ECC 6 (Klawuhn Alexander, Newton 2, Bauer 2).
FRIDAY
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 44,
JOHNSONBURG 28
Score by Quarters
ECC 12 4 14 14 — 44
J’burg 10 5 5 8 — 28
Elk County Catholic—44
Lucy Klawuhn 2 0-0 4, Tami Geci 6 0-1 12, Sydney Alexander 5 6-6 16, Tori Newton 1 0-0 2, Brooke Bauer 2 1-1 6, Julia Aikens 1 0-0 2, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Sami Straub 0 0-0 0, Sydney O’Leary 0 0-0 0, Emily Mourer 1 0-0 2, Hope Farley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-9 44.
Johnsonburg—28
Ella Lindberg 2 0-0 4, Alaina Sherry 0 2-4 2, Tess Kocjancic 0 0-0 0, Abby King 1 0-0 2, Annasophia Stauffer 4 0-0 9, Maria Casilio 1 0-0 2, Candence Brechtel 0 0-0 0, Emma Myers 0 0-0 0, Kaci Stelene 1 3-5 5, Julia Jones 1 2-2 4. Totals: 10 7-8 28.
Three-pointers: ECC 1 (Bauer), J’burg 1 (Stauffer)