ST. MARYS — The 30th year of the Elk County Catholic “Little Dribblers” program will get underway on Saturday morning, January 5th, 2019. This program is sponsored by the Boys’ Basketball program at Elk County Catholic High School.
Once again this year there will be four Saturday morning sessions of “Little Dribblers” which will be followed by “Little Dribblers Night”.
“Little Dribblers” is open to boys and girls in both the public and parochial school system. The program is open to students in kindergarten, first grade and second grade.
Time of the instruction for the five-week program is from 10-11 a.m. on the four Saturdays in January (5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th). “Little Dribblers” night will be held on Friday, Feb. 1 On this night, the Crusaders will take on Sheffield Area High School in an Allegheny Mountain Basketball League game.
Cost of the program is $25 if you need to purchase a “Little Dribblers” basketball or $20 if you will provide your own basketball. There is a discount available for more than one participant from each family.
You may register by picking up a “Little Dribblers” application in the main office at Elk County Catholic High School. Registration will be accepted anytime between now and the first session.
Please note that you may register from 9-9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5 prior to the first session. You may also register by mail.
All participants in the “Little Dribblers” program will receive an official “Crusader Basketball” tee-shirt for participating in the program.
Registration will also be accepted at the home basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22nd when the Crusaders take on Brockway Area. This evening will be “Santa Night”. All pre-school, grade school, and middle school students will be admitted “free of charge” to the game.
Santa Night provides the younger children an opportunity to meet with Santa between the junior varsity and varsity contest and also the night provides the older students an opportunity to win great prizes that are drawn at half time of the varsity game.
If you have any questions, please contact Aaron Straub at Elk County Catholic High School.
