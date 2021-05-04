ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic is pleased to announce they have named Nick Werner to be their next head varsity football coach.
Werner, a 2014 Elk County Catholic graduate, was a three-year letterman for the Crusaders. He was an Allegheny Mountain League and Big 30 All Star, and won the Bill Gapinski Award for Excellence in Football. He went on to play defensive line at St. Vincent College, where he earned a degree in business management with a minor in operational excellence.
“Nick was a tremendous football player for us,” said ECC Athletic Director Aaron Straub. “He’s young, and he brings a unique sense of passion and energy to the team. Nick has a long-term vision for the program. He wants the kids to come out, work hard and have success.”
“Nick knows the game and he knows our school,” added ECC Principal John Schneider. “He understands what it takes to win, and he knows how important it is for the players to take what they learn from athletics to develop as young men of character.”
“I am really excited to get started,” said Werner. “We have a solid core of players returning, and some young talent eager to contribute. We had an initial round of sign-ups and there are some strong athletes willing to take the leap into football. We have the potential to have a great 2021-2022 season. I really want to give the players a rewarding experience, both on and off the field, and continue building the program. Football is an important part of the ECC culture, and I hope to build on that tradition.”
Werner worked under previous head coach Tony Gerg for the past two seasons as an assistant on the offensive and defensive line. He currently works at the Area Transportation Authority as an accountant.
“The fact that we continue to have members of the community step up and dedicate themselves to our kids is a real blessing,” said Straub. “Nick is totally committed to ECC, to his players and to this community. I look forward to watching what the program can achieve under his direction.”