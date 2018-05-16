Crusaders rally past Rovers
St. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic baseball team used a two-run bottom of the sixth to defeat Brockway 4-3 at home Wednesday evening.
Isaac Brock got things started for the Crusaders in the home half of the first inning by reaching on an error and later came in to score on a single by Alec Wehler to take an early 1-0.
Elk County Catholic continued to lead 1-0 heading into the top of the fourth, before Brockway got on the board.
Angelo Inzana started the inning off with a single, then Dominic Inzana reached on an error to give the Rovers two runners on with nobody out.
Zane Puhala then delivered a two-RBI single to center field to give Brockway a 2-1 lead.
The Crusaders tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Ryan Fritz which brought Wehler in to score the tying run.
Brockway quickly regained the lead in the top of the sixth, as Matthew Holt reached on a walk and Zachary Foradori came in to pinch run. Foradori later came in to score the go-ahead run on a single by Cameron Baka.
The back-and-forth action continued in the bottom half of the inning, as ECC regained the lead for good with a pair of runs.
Brady Schneider reached on a walk and then Will Uberti singled to put two runners on base.
Two walks and a hit batter then brought Schneider and Uberti in to score to give the Crusaders the 4-3 lead.
Lady Crusaders beat Brockway
St. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic softball team jumped out to a 12-0 lead after the first inning on their way to a 17-2 win over Brockway in three innings at home Wednesday.
Rosina Nero led the way for the Lady Crusaders with three runs batted in and a pair of runs scored.
Jenna Weisner added a pair of RBIs and two runs scored, as Maggie Dinsmore, Brandi Clyde and Josie Smith each scored two runs in the win.
Michelle Gerber, Hanna Barnett, Brianna Weisner and Sady VanAlstine all drove in two runs for Elk County Catholic.
Gerber pitched all three innings for ECC, allowing just one hit and one earned run while striking out five.
