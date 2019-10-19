ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic used a furious second-half rally to cut into visiting Keystone’s lead, but it was unable to overcome a 30-13 halftime deficit as it suffered a 44-41 loss at Dutch Country Stadium Friday night.
The Crusaders (4-4) fought back in the third quarter to trim the deficit to 36-28 heading into the fourth, but the visitors appeared to put the final nail in the coffin with 3:51 left in the fourth quarter when Isaak Jones plunged in from a yard out.
Jones then connected with Keenan Heeter on a two-point pass to make it a 44-28 game.
Elk County Catholic wasn’t done there, as it needed just four plays to go 60 yards for a touchdown, as Mason Mcallister connected with Bryan Schatz for a 7-yard touchdown pass to cap the drive.
A failed two-point conversion attempt left the score at 44-34 as the home side lined up to attempt an onside kick with 2:50 remaining in the game.
Sam Kaul, who had a big night on the offensive side of the ball, was able to come up with the onside kick off of the foot of Stephen Bobby.
The offense then needed just one play to find the end zone for the second time in nine seconds, as McAllister hit Kaul for a 45-yard touchdown as Bobby converted the extra point to cut the deficit to 44-41 with 2:41 left to play.
The Crusaders were unable to recover the ensuing onside kick, as a 30-yard pitch and catch between Jones and Heeter on 3rd-and-8 allowed the Panthers to run out the clock and secure the three-point road victory.
Keystone took a 16-0 lead late in the opening quarter as Jones recorded the first of his four rushing scores in the game from a yard out after Nick Weaver got the scoring started at the 6:07 mark of the first on a 2-yard touchdown run.
Elk County Catholic responded right away, as on its first play of the ensuing drive Kaul broke free for a 75-yard rushing score as a failed two-point try left the score at 16-6 after one quarter of play.
After Jones’ second score of the game from a yard out near the midway point of the second quarter, Kaul and the Crusaders once again responded with a big play.
This time it was Kaul scoring from 65 yards out as Bobby converted the PAT to trim the Panthers’ lead to 24-13 with 5:59 left in the first half.
Keystone delivered the final blow of the opening half, as Taylar Altman scored from three yards out to send his team into the half with a 17-point lead.
The Crusaders struck first in the second half just 53 seconds in when McAllister found John Wittman for a 51-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 10.
After a 15-yard touchdown run by Jones followed by an unsuccessful two-point try, McAllister connected with Wittman again, this time for a 22-yard touchdown.
McAllister then tossed the two-point conversion pass to Leo Gregory to bring the score to 36-28 heading into the final quarter of play.
The home side was then able to score a pair of touchdowns within a nine second span late in the game, but fell short of completing the comeback and suffered the 44-41 loss.
Keystone dominated in time of possession and first downs (30-9) but it was the big plays that kept ECC in the game.
The Panthers offense finished with a 71-24 edge in total plays as well as a 429-386 advantage in total yards, including outgunning ECC 351-139 in the ground game.
Kaul finished with 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground on nine carries for the Crusaders, but the rest of the team totaled negative eight yards on four totes.
Kaul also caught a 45-yard touchdown pass, while John Wittman finished with two scores on three catches for 124 yards and Gregory caught a pair of passes for 77 yards.
McAllister finished the game 8-of-11 passing for 247 yards and four scores along with one interception.
Elk County Catholic closes out the regular season next Friday night on the road against Smethport.