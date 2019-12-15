ST. MARYS — Everyone experiences something, whether big or small, that helps shape them and define who that person becomes.
For Elk County Catholic senior Hannah Barnett, that something was a life-threatening and changing experience in her youth that gave her a different perspective on life that few people have.
Barnett, the daughter of Erin McMahon and Derek Barnett, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia — the most common type of cancer in children — at the age of four. She spent a lot of her youth in hospitals but eventually won the battle against the disease and now is a three-sport athlete at ECC who plays volleyball, basketball and softball.
“Today I continue to live a happy, healthy life and do not have any restrictions on activities I am allowed to do,” said Barnett. “Sports have always been one of the few things that I could do to get away from the medical side of my story. After basically growing up in a hospital, I realize that what I went through wasn’t what the average person is used to, but to me it is normal.
“Now, I am able to participate in athletics like every other student-athlete that I know.”
Given that experience, it’s not surprising that family is important to her.
“I really look up to my mother,” said Barnett. “She’s been there with me through it all, and my parents are always there to support me in everything that I do.”
She also had two younger brothers: Brock and Brayden Barnett.
Barnett’s resolve was tested again in 2019, albeit on a far-less scale than in her youth, as she learned just prior to her junior year of softball that she had torn labrum and would need surgery.
“After six months of recovery, I was able to make it back for the last half of my senior volleyball season,” she said. “With less movement in my shoulder, it was difficult to make a comeback, but I did.
“I then was able to play in those last games and celebrate the many victories that came along with them.”
Barnett’s return allowed her to experience first-hand the Lady Crusaders’ run to the District 9 Class A finals, where they lost in straight sets to Clarion — which eventually reached the state semifinals before falling to state champion Northern Cambria.
That team experience is what Barnett said she loves most about playing sports.
“I believe that the best part about sports is the bond that you create with your teammates,” she said. “Because of all the time you spend together, they instantly become your second family. There really is no greater feeling than celebrating an achievement with your team.”
The trip to states was ECC’s first since 2016 when they were the third-place team back when D-9 got three berths to the state playoffs in Class A.
Barnett is currently a member of the Lady Crusader basketball squad and has scored two points as the team has split its first two games of the season — a 40-19 win vs. Johnsonburg and 63-28 loss to Brookville.
Once basketball season is over, she’ll end her high school career playing her favorite sport — softball — after missing all of last season with the shoulder injury.
“I have had the privilege of playing for a couple of teams and met many new teammates along the way,” said Barnett of her softball career. “This sport has brought me several memories that I will always carry with me, such as winning the D-9 championship (as a sophomore), making it to states with the (St. Marys) Junior All-Star team and traveling to tournaments.”
Outside of sports, Barnett is involved in Students for Life, the Outdoor Club, S.A.D.D., Wellness Committee, and is a Eucharistic Minister.
After graduation, Barnett will attend Gannon University and major in pre-medicine/biology. Her childhood diagnosis led her to that major because she wants to help those who have it worse than she did.