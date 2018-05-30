DISTRICT 9
CLASS A
CHAMPIONSHIP
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 13, COUDERSPORT 7
Score by innings
Coudersport;022;000;3;—;7
ECC;211;360;x;—;13
Coudersport—7
Chelsey Streich 3b 3000, Emma Powell cf 3110, Joplin Osgood ss 4100, Shaelyn Black 1b 4233, EmmaRae Easton 2b 4220, Paiton Whipple 3121, Rosalyn Page c 4010, Madison Smith p 4021, Claudia Miller dp 3001. Totals: 32-7-11-6.
Elk County Catholic—13
Jenna Weisner ss 4332, Brandi Clyde 1b 3222, Josie Smith 2b 4223, Rosina Nero c 4011, Maggie Dinsmore dp 3010, Emily Wolf ph 1000, Michelle Gerber p 4221, Hanna Barnett 3b 3100, Brianna Weisner rf 3110, Sady VanAlstine lf 3232. Totals: 32-13-15-11.
Errors: Coudersport 2, ECC 1. LOB: Coudersport 6, ECC 3. DP: Coudersport 1, ECC 0. 2B: Black (2), J. Weisner (2), VanAlstine 3B: Clyde, Smith. HR: Black.
Pitching
Coudersport: Madison Smith-6 IP, 15 H, 13 R, 12 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
ECC: Michelle Gerber-7 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Gerber. Losing pitcher: Smith.
