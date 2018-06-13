The PIAA Championship games for baseball and softball are set to take place today and tomorrow at Penn State, and for just the fifth time in my 12 years here at the Courier we won’t have a team hit the field in hopes of bringing home a state title.
While District 9 gets a bum rap in some parts of the state when it comes to how great our athletes/teams are, it’s safe to say having a baseball/softball team from the Tri-County Area alone in the state finals seven of the past 12 years is proof enough of how competitive D-9 is at the state level.
A total of eight area teams have actually battled for state titles during those seven years, with both the Curwensville softball and Johnsonburg baseball teams making the PIAA Class A finals my first spring here in 2007.
Our teams have gone 4-4 in those state championship games over the years. In a strange twist of fate, the split has been even in baseball and softball, with our softball teams going 3-1 and baseball 1-3 in those contest.
On the softball side, Curwensville won state crowns in 2007 and 2009, while ECC did the same in 2015. Clarion softball fell in the 2011 state finals.
The lone area baseball team to bring home a state title during my time here was Johnsonburg back in 2013. The Rams also lost in the 2007 title game, as did Elk County Catholic and Clarion in 2013 and 2017, respectively.
I’ve been fortunate enough to cover seven of those state finals, missing only Curwensville’s victory in 2007 while covering Johnsonburg in the baseball finals.
I’ve written a lot in the past about those winning teams from Curwensville and Johnsonburg — both of which featured two of the best pitchers to ever come through the Tri-County Area in their respective sports in Holly Lansberry and Cole Peterson along with a host of other talented players.
However, on this Throwback Thursday we jump back a handful of years to remember the last team from the area to come home with PIAA gold medals around their necks — the 2015 ECC softball team.
That senior-laden squad was powered by the likes of Abbey Bauer, Marissa Heary, Sophie Yanak, Maddy Schneider, Sierra Meyer, Jolene Renwick and Jessica Tettis.
Bauer, the school’s all-time leaders in career wins (50) and strikeouts (412), was the team’s driving force both in the circle and at the plate that year. And she showcased her talents in both areas in the state title game against District 6 runner-up Conemaugh Valley that June day back in 2013.
She pulled off the rare feat of tossing a no-hitter while also hitting a home run in the state finals in the Lady Crusaders dominant 7-0 victory at Penn State’s Beard Field.
Bauer, who was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, allowed just two walks while striking out five and hitting one as part of her no-hitter on the biggest stage. She had tossed four previous no-hitters (3 perfect games) in her high school career.
The Lady Crusaders (25-2) used aggressive base running to put the pressure on Conemaugh Valley from the get-go. Elk County did have a couple runners thrown out on the base paths but also stole four bases on the day while scoring three runs on wild pitches — two on dropped third strikes — to grab a quick 3-0 lead after the bottom of the first.
Bauer made that lead stand up.
She allowed a one-out walk in the second, while Mikayla Lint reached on an error with one out in the fourth. Lexie Novak was erased on a double play in the fifth, while Valley’s final runner came on a one-out walk to Kaitlyn Stiffler in the seventh. Stiffler did reach third but went no farther, as Tettis ended the second straight game with a throw to first on a groundout.
While Bauer shut down the Lady Blue Jays, she and her teammates helped add to the lead throughout the game.
After having a runner thrown out at home after a steal of third in the second inning, ECC scored twice in the third to take a 5-0 lead.
Sydney Hoffman drew a walk to lead off the inning, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Bauer, who went to second on a late throw to the plate. Brianna Weisner came on to courtesy run for Bauer and used her speed to make it 5-0.
Heary hit a ball the other way between the first and second baseman that was going to be an infield single, but second baseman kicked it trying to track it down in shallow right field and that allowed Weisner to score.
ECC tacked on a run in the fourth.
Designated player Emily Evers ripped a double down the left-field line to open the inning. Tettis came on to run as the flex player and promptly stole third before scoring on a groundout to short by Viglione.
Bauer made it 7-0 with her solo blast to lead off the bottom of the fifth to put the icing on the cake for the Lady Crusaders’ run to PIAA glory.
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com
