ST. MARYS — The St. Marys and Elk County Catholic basketball teams split a varsity doubleheader Thursday night inside the Aaron J. Straub Gymnasium at Elk County Catholic High School.
The ECC boys opened the twin bill with a 47-31 victory, with the St. Marys Lady Dutch taking the second game by a 51-26 score.
The Crusaders used a strong second half to pull away from the Flying Dutchmen in the opener.
Elk County jumped out to a 13-5 lead after one quarter only to see St. Marys battle back within four (20-16) at the break. The Crusaders then came out of the locker room strong and used a 14-6 third quarter to push their lead to 12 points (34-22) before finishing off the win and the Dutchmen with a 13-9 fourth to come away with the 16-point victory.
Mark Kraus and Charlie Breindel powered ECC and combined to to score 33 of their team’s 47 points on the night. Kraus and Breindel finished with 17 and 16 points, respectively, with each netting nine points in the second half.
Mason McAllister added seven points for the Crusaders.
Mitchell Reiter led St. Marys with 13 points, while Holden Housler added eight.
The teams’ junior varsity squads played earlier in the day at ECC and those games also were split, but in the opposite direction.
The St. Marys boys came away with a 47-41 victory thanks to a game-high 18 points by Anthony Nedzinski. Teammate Matthew Davis added 11.
David Anderson finished with 12 points to lead ECC, with teammates Adam Straub and Joe Tettis each scoring 10.
In the girls JV contest, the host Lady Crusaders secured a 28-21 victory.
Emily Mourer scored eight points to led ECC, while Izzy Catalone paced St. Marys with nine points.
BOYS
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 47,
ST. MARYS 31
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 5 11 6 9 — 31
ECC 13 7 14 13 — 47
St. Marys—31
Holden Housler 4 0-2 8, Vini Nunes 0 1-2 1, Mitchell Reiter 5 2-3 13, Luke Lasko 2 0-0 4, Isaac Schlimm 1 0-0 2, Bryce Walker 1 0-0 3, Drake Caskey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-7 31.
Elk County Catholic—47
Luke Jansen 1 1-1 3, Jordan DePrator 1 0-1 2, Mason McAllister 3 1-1 7, Mark Kraus 7 0-1 17, Charlie Breindel 4 6-6 16, Joe Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Tommy Slay 0 2-2 2. Totals: 16 10-12 47.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 2 (Reiter, Walker), ECC 5 (Kraus 3, Breindel 2).
GIRLS
ST. MARYS 51,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 26
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 10 16 11 14 — 51
ECC 10 4 8 4 — 26
St. Marys—51
Jade Lindemuth 2 0-0 4, Kyla Johnson 8 3-3 20, Jayssa Snelick 2 3-4 7, Samantha Hayes 3 2-2 8, Isabelle Caskey 2 0-0 4, Abigail Erich 0 0-0 0, Izzy Catalone 1 0-0 3, Olivia Eckels 1 0-0 3, Maura Caskey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 8-9 51.
Elk County Catholic—26
Tami Geci 1 0-0 2, Sydney Alexander 5 2-2 12, Tori Newton 3 0-0 6, Brooke Bauer 1 0-0 2, Julia Aikens 2 0-0 4, Lucy Klawuhn 0 0-0 0. Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Sami Straub 0 0-0 0, Syd O’Leary 0 0-0 0, Emily Mourer 0 0-0 0, Hope Farley 0 0-0 0, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 2-2 26.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 3 (Johnson, Catalone, Eckels), ECC 0.